Go Blue Ridge
Sky Valley Zip Tours announces new "Multi-abled" Activity
I spoke with owner and General Manager of Sky Valley Zip Tours, Jack Sharp. Sharp and his family have been running recreational attractions in Blowing Rock for generations, all of which with a focus on adaptive recreation. Though for years the Sharps ran a summer camp which closed years earlier, it was Jack Sharps experience in construction, and engineering that allowed the camp to be converted into a zip-line park. Sharp prides himself on operating a disabled friendly zipline park, but wants to find more ways to treat his visitors to a wide variety of fun regardless of their physical ability. He is working to create a new activity in which guests can take tours through the woods, but with a twist. Instead of walking or taking bikes on these tours guests will take experimental four wheel drive personal electric vehicles called Coyotes. The Coyotes are accessible for people of many different physical abilities.
The Blowing Rock Winterfest is Back!
2023 brings the 25th Blowing Rock WinterFest event, with a calendar full of seasonal activities. From Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, everyone is again encouraged: don’t hibernate- celebrate! Back for 2023, the Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Lake is arguably the most-loved event. Register to take a chilly dip in the icy water, or help countdown participants from beside the firepit, if that’s more your speed. John Carter of WBTV Charlotte returns as emcee, and the participant costumes are sure to delight. There’s so much more packed into the weekend that you won’t want to miss, starting with WinterFeast, presented at Green Park Inn. Sample a variety of culinary treats provided by several popular restaurants from the area. So many choices and an opportunity to expand your palate with some top picks from our local chefs! Several festival activities are free, some are ticketed. For a full schedule of events, tickets, lodging partners, event packages, and participation information, go to blowingrockwinterfest.com. Tickets and info are also available by calling 828-295-7851.
Local Pillar of the Boone Community passes away
Former owner of the Boone based car dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury Buzzy Miller passed away December 22nd 2022. His obituary states that Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, began his career with Ford Motor Company in Charlotte, NC. It is in Charlotte where Buzzy, president of The Bachelor’s Club, met his wife Suzanne Hamilton Stedman, president of The Spinster's Club. Buzzy and Suzanne were married on July 27, 1968, and enjoyed a wonderful life together as they raised their family in Charlotte, NC – Grosse Pointe, MI – Mt. Lebanon, PA – then, settling in Blowing Rock, NC. Buzzy advanced with Ford Motor Company eventually opening his own dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Boone, NC. His newly built dealership was awarded the best new building in Boone, NC and the dealership was also awarded the coveted 5 Star Award by Ford Motor Company.
Due to COVID-19, Town Offices will be closed to the public until next Tuesday, January 17th
Due to COVID-19, Town Offices will be closed to the public until next Tuesday, January 17th. Town employees will be working remotely. Thank you for your patience! As a result two meetings have also been cancelled. The special meeting of the Boone Town Council set for Jan. 10 was scheduled and the and regular meeting scheduled for Jan. 11 was also canceled.
Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson
Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
Todd Edward Gibbs Jury Selection Began Today
Todd Edward Gibbs was arrested on November 2nd, 2020, for three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of second-degree rape and one count of a sex offense in a parental role. Jury selection began today. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott confirmed that Gibbs was a football...
The Mabel United Methodist Church is hosting the annual UNITY service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Mabel United Methodist Church, on Old 421, in Zionville is hosting the annual UNITY service at 7PM on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Representatives of different faiths will offer prayers for peace. The service will be followed by the joyful sound of the JUNALUSKA GOSPEL CHOIR. Once the service concludes their will be dessert, coffee, and conversation in the fellowship hall. For more information please call.
A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone
A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone this past Saturday. The North Carolina Education Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street.
