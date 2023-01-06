ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNT-TV

West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around...
GASSAWAY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting

WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Former Buffalo safety commits to West Virginia

Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning. Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21. Cobb entered...
BUFFALO, NY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure

According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy