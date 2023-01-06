Read full article on original website
Celebrity chef visits WVU for new restaurant opening
Internationally-known chef Aarón Sanchez visited West Virginia University for the grand opening of a new campus dining option.
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around...
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting
WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
WVNT-TV
Former Buffalo safety commits to West Virginia
Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning. Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21. Cobb entered...
Pennsylvania man wanted for killing wife arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
25,000 ‘Grow This’ participants to receive free seeds
More than 25,000 people will receive free seeds as part of West Virginia University Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge.
WVU Medicine opens expansion on Fairmont Gateway Clinic
On Monday, WVU Medicine officially opened it's $1.5 million expansion on the Fairmont Gateway Clinic.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WDTV
Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure
According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
