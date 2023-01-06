Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: National Literacy Month demo at Tyler’s Lighthouse for the Blind
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. She spoke with Assistive Technology Instructor, Brittney Walters about the devices used at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters goes over a braille display called the Focus 40 Blue and a braille printer using the Duxbury Software.
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
KLTV
Coyotes targeting calves in East Texas counties
Alba-Golden School District has voted unanimously to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. KLTV’s Avery Gorman provides an update on the reported bus driver shortage at Longview ISD. Forensic audit report on CEIDC reveals financial misuses.
ktalnews.com
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Highway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Highway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better known by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, it’s...
KLTV
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas
(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX
When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
3-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Broadway at Chimney Rock intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Major car crash causes traffic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a 3-vehicle crash has stopped traffic at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive. Minor injuries have been reported, Erbaugh said. CBS19 will update this...
KLTV
1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning. According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KLTV
United Way brings Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to Longview
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
Comments / 1