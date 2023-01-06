ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, TX

KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park

Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: National Literacy Month demo at Tyler’s Lighthouse for the Blind

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. She spoke with Assistive Technology Instructor, Brittney Walters about the devices used at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters goes over a braille display called the Focus 40 Blue and a braille printer using the Duxbury Software.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Coyotes targeting calves in East Texas counties

Alba-Golden School District has voted unanimously to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. KLTV’s Avery Gorman provides an update on the reported bus driver shortage at Longview ISD. Forensic audit report on CEIDC reveals financial misuses.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Highway 80 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Highway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better known by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, it’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas

(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX

When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning. According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

United Way brings Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to Longview

LONGVIEW, TX

