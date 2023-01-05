Read full article on original website
Bills Neutral Site AFC Title Game Could Be Very Close to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are about to wrap up their 2022 regular season, as they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium today. The Bills need to win to assure they are the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss and a Bengals win over the Ravens, the Bills could fall to the 3 seed.
Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin Sends First Tweets Since Accident
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to improve from a cardiac attack at a Cincinnati hospital. Over the past 48 hours, Hamlin has woken up and interacted with doctors, family members, and Buffalo Bills players and staff. Now he has taken to social media. He also Tweeted that all the...
Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Star on a Bills Rival Wears Damar Hamlin Jersey Pregame
The entire NFL is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery. He no longer has a breathing tube and is neurologically intact, according to doctors. All NFL players...
Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills
Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
Was This Josh Allen Throw Yesterday the Greatest of His Career?
The atmosphere yesterday at Highmark Stadium was electric. The Bills were riding wave of emotion in light of what happened to their teammate Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his cardiac arrest. The Bills clinched the 2 seed with a win over...
Gronk Bummed He Never Played for the Bills; Leaves the Door Open
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the end of the 2022 regular season, which will take place this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will host the New England Patriots, for what is sure to be an emotional game in Orchard Park, after the events this week involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Buffalo Bills Opponents Are Set For Next Season
Now that the NFL regular season is over, we know all the opponents that the Buffalo Bills will face next season. We don't know the dates, but we do know what teams they will take on. The dates of game on the schedule won't come out to later this year.
Rochester, NY Puts In Its Bid For AFC Championship Neutral Site
Now that we officially know what teams are going into the playoffs for the NFL, it's time for us to start planning for the possibility that the NFL's AFC championship game will need to be played at a neutral location. There are so many questions that come up about that...
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
