Knights Come Up One Shot Short for Second Straight Day in Defeat Against Bard
Potsdam, NY – A last second 3-pointer from Ryan Miles Ferguson missed the mark as the Clarkson University Men's Basketball was unable to force overtime for the second consecutive day, falling to Bard College 73-70 in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights fell...
Clarkson tops Brown 2-1
The Golden Knights gained a valuable home ECAC win on Saturday as they edged Brown 2-1 behind the 16 save effort of Holly Gruber in her first start as a Golden Knight. Clarkson would fall behind early when Brown's Maddie Morgan would score on a scramble in front at 3:28 of the first period. Nicole Gosling would even the game at 9:01 of the first period with a power play goal from Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David.
Golden Knights close out non league schedule at Holy Cross
The Clarkson Men's Hockey team will finish off their non-conference portion of the schedule today, when they travel to Holy Cross for a 4pm face off. The Knights, fresh off their Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off Championship, will look to keep the momentum gained over the break. Anthony Romano has been a big boost to the line up netting 3 goals over the 2 game span, Mathieu Gosselin has been hot, chipping in a hat trick against UMass, and Ayrton Martino leads the team in assists and points. The Knights are 7-1-1 when Gosselin or Martino score this season.
Clarkson's Connor Roberts Competes at US Cross Country Skiing National Championships
Senior Conner Roberts of the Clarkson University Nordic Ski team rung in the New Year participating at the US Ski and Snowboard National Cross Country Championships, hosted by Michigan Technical University in Houghton Michigan. Over the seven-day event, Roberts competed in four races against the country's top skiers vying for...
