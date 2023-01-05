The Clarkson Men's Hockey team will finish off their non-conference portion of the schedule today, when they travel to Holy Cross for a 4pm face off. The Knights, fresh off their Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off Championship, will look to keep the momentum gained over the break. Anthony Romano has been a big boost to the line up netting 3 goals over the 2 game span, Mathieu Gosselin has been hot, chipping in a hat trick against UMass, and Ayrton Martino leads the team in assists and points. The Knights are 7-1-1 when Gosselin or Martino score this season.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO