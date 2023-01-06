ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wout Weghorst to Man Utd: Erik ten Hag 'knows what he is doing'

Looking at it from the outside, it seems like a desperate transfer. A 30-year-old striker who was loaned to a Turkish club after making a minimal impact in the Premier League... signing for Manchester United?. If Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst was being considered for a return to the English top...
BBC

Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record

Mikaela Shiffrin equalled the women's record for World Cup skiing victories with the 82nd win of her career. The American, 27, moved alongside compatriot Lindsey Vonn's mark with victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She finished 0.77 seconds ahead of the field in Sunday's giant slalom to claim an eighth win...
BBC

Zinedine Zidane: FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over comments

French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit by the head of the organisation's ethics committee over his comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graet was criticised for saying he would not take a call from Zidane about the role of national team manager. He later apologised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy