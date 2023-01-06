ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WCNC

North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mediafeed.org

North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs

Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kool1027.com

SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant

SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ghfalcon.com

North Carolina juvenile detention centers suffer from staff shortages and overcrowding

In North Carolina, Juvenile Detention Centers are in crisis due to overcrowding. Institutions across the state are struggling to operate at 102% capacity, as of 2022. The issues have been ongoing due to staff shortages and budget cuts, but were further exacerbated by the implementation of ‘Raise the Age’ in December 2019. Under the policy, juvenile youth charged for non-violent misdemeanors, including drug possession and burglary, are charged in the youth juvenile system as opposed to the adult criminal justice system.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
KANSAS STATE
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
whqr.org

Pushed by Gov. Cooper, Duke officials apologize for blackouts, blame widespread extreme cold

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper met with a group of Duke Energy executives to learn about the causes of power outages over the Christmas Holiday weekend. The weekend of December 24-26, thousands of North Carolinians experienced surprise rotational outages — rolling blackouts during the holiday’s freezing weather, in some cases with no advanced warning.
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

