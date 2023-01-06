Read full article on original website
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
Marijuana, Medicaid, sports betting: Here’s what North Carolina lawmakers could consider this session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The gavels will start to fall at noon Wednesday when the most recently elected members of the General Assembly – a Republican supermajority in the state Senate and one vote shy of total control in the House – convene to take up the matters that would have much more effect on […]
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs
Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant
SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
North Carolina juvenile detention centers suffer from staff shortages and overcrowding
In North Carolina, Juvenile Detention Centers are in crisis due to overcrowding. Institutions across the state are struggling to operate at 102% capacity, as of 2022. The issues have been ongoing due to staff shortages and budget cuts, but were further exacerbated by the implementation of ‘Raise the Age’ in December 2019. Under the policy, juvenile youth charged for non-violent misdemeanors, including drug possession and burglary, are charged in the youth juvenile system as opposed to the adult criminal justice system.
North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
Business owner gets $15K from NC unclaimed fund; Check to see whether you have money
It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money.
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official
Take a look into this $100 million dollar deal
Pushed by Gov. Cooper, Duke officials apologize for blackouts, blame widespread extreme cold
On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper met with a group of Duke Energy executives to learn about the causes of power outages over the Christmas Holiday weekend. The weekend of December 24-26, thousands of North Carolinians experienced surprise rotational outages — rolling blackouts during the holiday’s freezing weather, in some cases with no advanced warning.
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
