alaskapublic.org
Alaska Army suicides drop as leaders push programs to improve soldiers’ lives
Suicides among Alaska Army soldiers dropped sharply last year, as leaders push mental health programs and move to improve both pay and facilities for military serving on the Last Frontier. Numbers provided by the 11th Airborne Division, covering both Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, list...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Bernard Chastain appointed as director for Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Bernard Chastain has been appointed as the new director of the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. Colonel Chastain has worked for the Alaska Department of Public Safety since 1998 as a wildlife trooper. Chastain most recently worked as a...
alaskapublic.org
Three Bears Alaska to build North Pole grocery/retail complex
Wasilla-based grocery chain Three Bears Alaska will begin work this spring on a new retail complex in North Pole. City officials hope it will spur additional development on the south side of town. North Pole officials began reaching out to grocery chains more than two years ago about building a...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Physicians urge patients to get preemptive health screenings
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their New Year’s resolutions. It’s the perfect time to make sure you’re prioritizing your health with preemptive screenings, regardless of how close you are to achieving your goals. “As a primary care physician, I...
webcenterfairbanks.com
GCI outage affects 911 calls in the Fairbanks North Star Borough
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - An alert from the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FBSB) reports GCI customers in the borough are to use 907-450-6800 for emergency calls if 911 is not working. Please do not test the number. It will only delay those calls that are needed for a real emergency.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks North Star Borough seeking public comment for land sales
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is planning to hold land sales for several areas around the borough, and is looking for public input on the process. Plots of land off of College Road and near Birch Lake and Salcha are expected to be up for...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Patrick Holland said 2023 is starting off much better than the end of 2022. On Dec. 22, after only three weeks on the active wait list, the 57-year-old transplant candidate got a call that a new heart — described as a perfect match — was available for him in a Seattle hospital.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and the Criminal Suppression Unit arrested 37-year-old Galen Smith on Thursday, January 5 in connection with an investigation involving the distribution of M-30 fentanyl laced pills. According to court documents, Smith was previously convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Monroe Catholic Girls Basketball wins 2023 Mt. McKinley Bank Tournament
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Monroe Catholic Rams girls basketball team walked away champions of their 2023 Mt. McKinley Bank Tournament. The Rams were tied with Monroe ending the round robin with two wins and one loss. The tiebreaker was points allowed. The Rams allowing 108 points over three games to the Malemutes 122.
alaskasportsreport.com
Destiny Reimers’ career-high 25 points helps UAF women beat UAA for first time since 2007
She might be from Anchorage, but Destiny Reimers officially became a Nanook on Saturday after the sophomore helped UAF snap a 28-game losing streak against UAA in Fairbanks in the 105th all-time meeting between Alaska’s two women’s college basketball teams. Reimers dropped in several beautiful buckets on her...
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
