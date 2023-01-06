Read full article on original website
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye. Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
A bunch of teens react to news that 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is gay, and no one is more surprised than Noah Schnapp himself
"Noah Schnapp gay at 18!" one kid says before the camera swings to the "Stranger Things" star looking faux-shocked and yelling "Oh my God!"
Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TikTok
Actor Noah Schnapp just came out as gay on TikTok. In an eight-second video posted on January 5, the Stranger Things star mouths along to the words “You know what it never was? That serious.” Text on the video reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared and in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”
netflixjunkie.com
From Celebration to Memes, Twitter Reacts to Noah Schnapp Coming Out of Closet
Stranger Things made a splash with its fourth season last year. Apart from the big bad that was Vecna and the epic showdown between him and Eleven, fans could not stop talking about his vulnerable moment of Will. For years fans have speculated about Will’s sexuality, but the creators maintained the ambiguity of the character. Until Noah Schnapp confirmed he was gay last July.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
Cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' is getting a big payday for the show's final season
The young "Stranger Things" actors have come a long way. They're set to make over $7 million for season five.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Will Have One of the Most Expensive TV Casts Ever — Report
“Stranger Things” has always been a pricy series, with the most recent season last year reportedly totaling a $30 million budget per episode. And although filming for the fifth and final installment has yet to happen, that number will probably increase, thanks in part to the cast’s salaries. According to a new report from Puck News — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — the cast of “Stranger Things” closed their deals for the salaries of the fifth and final season. And while the total salaries of the cast for...
The 3 new Netflix series dominating the US today are all beating Wednesday
As we come to the end of the first week of 2023, several new Netflix series that all debuted this week have proven popular enough to rocket all the way to the top of the streamer’s rankings in the US. Does this bode well for how Netflix’s original fare...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
digitalspy.com
Hellbound stars reunite in first trailer for new Netflix movie
Hellbound stars Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo have reunited in the first trailer for the new Netflix movie JUNG_E. Directed by Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho and set in the year 2194, the film stars Kim Hyun-joo in the titular role of Jung_E, a mercenary whose brain is cloned and developed into AI.
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
SAG Experts slugfest: Will ‘Glass Onion’ do what ‘Knives Out’ couldn’t?
There is no rest for the weary because hours after the Golden Globe Awards, nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Wednesday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their film and TV predictions. Oscar favorites “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” could both max out with five nominations, but one feels more susceptible to an ensemble snub. The ensemble lineup could be more “popcorn” than “prestige” with a lot of hits in play, including “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Glass Onion.” “Knives Out”...
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
startattle.com
Mandrake (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A probation officer, Cathy Madden, is tasked with rehabilitating a notorious k—er named ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society following a two-decade sentence. Startattle.com – Mandrake 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Lynne Davison. Production : Village Films. Distributor...
