Guardant Health posts revenue growth in Q4 on higher clinical testing volumes
Preliminary Q4 Revenue: Between $124 million and $127 million. Q4 Insights: Guardant Health is seeking to recover from clinical trial data on its colorectal cancer blood test that disappointed analysts and investors. In preliminary fourth-quarter results released on Monday, the oncology diagnostics company reported a double-digit increase in revenue as a result of rising testing volumes.
Cardiac wearable maker iRhythm sees ‘nice progress’ in recovering from Q3 challenges
IRhythm Technologies made “nice progress” in the fourth quarter in addressing the challenges it faced earlier in the year, CEO Quentin Blackford said in business update published on the company’s website. The maker of the Zio wearable cardiac monitor reported more than 20% growth in patient registration...
Medtronic CEO Martha: No more divestitures planned for 2023, but review continues
With plans to spin off three major divisions this year, Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said he’s taking his foot off the gas. The Dublin and Minneapolis-based medical device firm, the world’s largest by revenue, has announced the divestiture of its dialysis business into a new firm with DaVita, and a plan to turn its respiratory interventions and patient monitoring firms into a separate, connected care business.
How Abbott plans to make its Freestyle Libre a $10B product
Abbott Laboratories aims to grow its Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitors into a $10 billion product over the next five years, CEO Robert Ford said on Tuesday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Last year, the third iteration of the device was granted clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug...
Dexcom forecasts 2023 revenue to rise as much as 20% on G7 launch
Dexcom said it expects 2023 revenue to increase as much as 20%, helped by the launch of its G7 continuous glucose monitor early this year. Sales are forecast to reach $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion, Dexcom said on Monday in a report outlining preliminary earnings for 2022. Fourth-quarter revenue gained...
Dental medtech market remains steady amid ‘robust’ US employment: Henry Schein
Demand for dental services is holding steady as “robust” U.S. employment and overall stability in Europe support the sector, according to executives at Henry Schein. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, executives from the leading distributor of dental products set out the state of their industry as the new year gets underway, revealing that practices are operating at near-normal levels.
Cue Health lays off 388 people as demand falls for COVID-19 tests
Cue Health is laying off another 388 people as it continues to scale back after the fast growth of its diagnostics business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs, which amount to a 26% reduction in global headcount, come six months after the developer of an at-home diagnostic platform parted ways with 170 employees in response to the end of U.S. government funding for COVID-19 tests.
Beta Bionics hires Harvard diabetes expert as CMO ahead of artificial pancreas launch
Previous title: Associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School. Beta Bionics has strengthened its C-suite ahead of the commercial launch of its iLet Bionic Pancreas system. Steven Russell has joined the company as chief medical officer, completing a new leadership team that began taking shape with the appointment of Sean Saint as CEO last year. The changes come as Beta Bionics works to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its pocket-sized, wearable autonomous insulin dosing device, iLet.
Rethinking 510(k): Studies show risk of using recalled devices as predicates for FDA clearance
Medical devices that cite predicate products that are subject to recalls in their 510(k) filings are more likely to be recalled, according to studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. A pair of studies tackled the topic from different angles. One study found devices that reference predicate...
ResMed responds to ‘humanitarian emergency’ over demand for CPAP devices with new factory
ResMed said it’s bringing a new manufacturing facility online to meet demand for sleep apnea devices as competitor Philips Respironics struggles to complete a massive recall of its own devices and pandemic-related chip shortages slow production. “We see that as a humanitarian emergency and we're doing everything we can...
