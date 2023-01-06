Special public opening for Fresno County Historical Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Historical Museum will be open to the public Saturday, January 7.

The museum is normally open only by booking a special appointment and during the Big Fresno Fair.

It features a number of exhibits, documenting Fresno County’s past. One of the most recently added features is the interactive Italian Heritage Exhibit.

The Fresno Fair has also posted an online virtual tour of the museum.

Museum admission and parking will be free.

Event Information:

Open to the public Saturday, Jan. 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresno Fairgrounds

Free Admission & Parking (Chance Ave. Parking Lot)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.