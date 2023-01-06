The 2022 Minnesota high school bowling season recently came to an end. Sponsored by Blueberry Bowl, in Deer River, the Grand Rapids High School team finished the season as the North Central Conference champions. Additionally, the team had two members selected to represent the region at the Minnesota State All-Conference Tournament, which was held in Minneapolis. Dylan McCauley was selected to Team 1 (Gold) and Johnathon McCauley, just a seventh grader, to Team 2 (Silver). The Silver team took third place overall at the state finals. Finally, Dylan McCauley also qualified for the season’s closing Singles State Tournament. Out of a field of 88 of the best male high school bowlers in the state, he took back to Grand Rapids a second place finish. Congratulations to all the athletes and their coaches for a successful 2022 season. Team members in the photo, which was taken at the North Central Conference Tournament, are in the back row, from left, Amy McCauley, coach, Asa Dockter, Dylan McCauley, Eric Linder, and Johnny Broking, coach. In front are Johnathon McCauley, Ashyr Dahline and Chaston Finckbone. In the photo at right, pictured are Dylan McCauley, let, and Johnathon McCauley, All-Conference bowlers.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO