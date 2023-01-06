Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Related
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
High school bowlers’ season comes to end
The 2022 Minnesota high school bowling season recently came to an end. Sponsored by Blueberry Bowl, in Deer River, the Grand Rapids High School team finished the season as the North Central Conference champions. Additionally, the team had two members selected to represent the region at the Minnesota State All-Conference Tournament, which was held in Minneapolis. Dylan McCauley was selected to Team 1 (Gold) and Johnathon McCauley, just a seventh grader, to Team 2 (Silver). The Silver team took third place overall at the state finals. Finally, Dylan McCauley also qualified for the season’s closing Singles State Tournament. Out of a field of 88 of the best male high school bowlers in the state, he took back to Grand Rapids a second place finish. Congratulations to all the athletes and their coaches for a successful 2022 season. Team members in the photo, which was taken at the North Central Conference Tournament, are in the back row, from left, Amy McCauley, coach, Asa Dockter, Dylan McCauley, Eric Linder, and Johnny Broking, coach. In front are Johnathon McCauley, Ashyr Dahline and Chaston Finckbone. In the photo at right, pictured are Dylan McCauley, let, and Johnathon McCauley, All-Conference bowlers.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Metropolitan Division debated
Burns, Sorokin, Zibanejad among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added to the rosters for each division for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Yardbarker
Niemelä finds twine, help on the way for Minten & Voit, Woll stays hot: Leafs Prospect Roundup
The Leafs picked up a convincing road win against Philadelphia in their 41st game of the campaign on Sunday night, marking the official halfway point in the regular season. Most of the prospects we’ve been following here each week are also gearing up for the stretch drive of the season, making it an ideal time to take a look at the bigger picture that is the Leafs’ prospect pipeline.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Devils Practice Ahead of 5-Game Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
The Devils practiced at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Prudential Center before hitting the road for their longest road trip of the season. New Jersey will play Carolina, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Seattle over the next two weeks. Stay tuned for practice updates, videos and notes...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Flames on Sunday Night
Chicago goes for second-straight win against Calgary. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks go for their second-straight win on Sunday night as they face the Calgary Flames (TICKETS). RECAP. Alex Stalock's 10th career NHL shutout helped the Blackhawks to...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Robinson finds unique way to celebrate 50th anniversary of NHL debut
It was just about then that Robinson's younger brother, Moe, went bonkers. "I hear Moe hollering, 'It's in! It's in! It's a hole-in-one!' and he jumps into my arms and nearly breaks my back," Robinson said Sunday, laughing. On Jan. 6, two days before the 50th anniversary of his first...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel, Domi Lead Blackhawks in OT Win Over Flames
Lukas Reichel nets first NHL goal, three-point night as Chicago posts second straight win. For the first time since October, the Blackhawks have recorded two back-to-back wins. Lukas Reichel led the way for Chicago in the win with both his first NHL goal and first multi-point NHL game. "Last game...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Oilers
COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-15-3) AT EDMONTON OILERS (21-17-2) 8 PM MT | Rogers Place. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT inside Rogers Place. The final two matchups will both take place at Ball Arena - on February 19 at 1 p.m. MT and April 11 at 7:30 p.m. MT.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers visit Dallas looking for third straight win
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers will attempt to push their winning streak to three games when they clash with the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. "Some guys eat pasta and stuff like that at...
NHL
Capitals Loan Joe Snively to Hershey
The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears. The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded one assist in six games with Washington...
Comments / 0