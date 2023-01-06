ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Roethlisberger, Kenny Pickett developing bond recently retired Steelers QB never shared with Terry Bradshaw

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward makes decision on football future

Following the Steelers' regular-season finale, DT Cameron Heyward seemed to be questioning his future. After wanting to "take time to think," he's made his decision. "I don't think I'm retiring right now," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast. "I gotta give my body time to rest ... I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs

The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons, and with their coaching and quarterback situation looking uncertain, things might not get better in 2023. Plenty have tried to diagnose the issues that are hindering the franchise, but veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox might have summed it up best. Alie-Cox... The post Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game

It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category

The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics

John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game

It’s often a positive sign for an announcer if viewers hardly notice their presence. Just like umpires or referees, not thinking about an announcer usually means they are doing their job. That was hardly the case with Greg Gumbel on Sunday. Gumbel and Adam Archuleta were on the call for CBS’ broadcast of the Week... The post Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns make major move after disappointing season

It’s safe to say that the 2022 season didn’t quite live up to expectations for the Cleveland Browns as the team finished dead last in the AFC North. And as a result, it looks like the team is making a major change following the conclusion of the regular season, firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Steelers Would Be Making A Mistake If Organization Does Not Bring Underrated Player Back In 2023

The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy