How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous winds, lightning likely in Napa County
Emergency officials in Napa County warn of 60 to 70 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours. This will likely include lightning. People are warned to stay indoors and stay away from windows. Meanwhile PG&E works to restore massive power outages throughout the area.
sonomacountygazette.com
Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder
A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues
Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
The Mendocino Voice
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
sonomacountygazette.com
Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages
MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to. "Today is very exciting for us...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County preparing for annual homelessness point-in-time count
The County of Sonoma, in partnership with Catholic Charities, will conduct its annual the Sonoma County Point-in-Time (PIT) Street Count for all populations of person’s experiencing homelessness on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. In preparation for the count, the organizations are seeking volunteer teams to help conduct the count. The...
6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
ksro.com
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
North Bay couple braves freezing temps for days without heat as gas delivery delayed
After five days with no heat in the North Bay's freezing temperatures, the couple called 7 On Your Side.
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
sonomacountygazette.com
Time to en-lighten up, Sonoma County?
‘Tis the season for getting lit! With festivities offering delights for all our senses, how not to be lit up—figuratively and literally? Store window displays, main streets, community centers and houses of worship are decorated with lights. At home, mantles show off commemorative Chanukah menorahs or Kwanzaa’s traditional, African ancestral kinaras, while next door, evergreens and hearths are strung with colorful twinklers. A star of Bethlehem beckons, lighting the way for the faithful for whom there’s hope that love and good can prevail on earth for everyone.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:09 a.m.] Lightning Storm Rolling Over Northern California
A lightning storm rolling eastward from the coast is punctuating the night with rolls of thunder and flashes of light. The southern end of the storm is roughly west of San Rafael and the northern end is close to Hwy 36, according to what we can see on Lightningmaps. The...
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
sonomacountygazette.com
Guerneville’s Noel Heights residents advised to boil water until further notice
California Water Service (Cal Water) and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (DDW) advise all Cal Water Noel Heights system customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, preparing food, and brushing teeth until further notice. Noel Heights is a subsection...
sonomacountygazette.com
The story of water at Bamboo Sourcery
For well over 50 years, our family and Bamboo Sourcery has had unlimited access to irrigation water from West Sonoma County’s Jonive Creek. This water has helped us and the many other families along Wagnon Road thrive. Jonive Creek's life-giving flow has sustained people living here all the way back to the original inhabitants, the Coast Miwok and Pomo Tribes.
sonomacountygazette.com
New year, new park for Petaluma
The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
