ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Dangerous winds, lightning likely in Napa County

Emergency officials in Napa County warn of 60 to 70 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours. This will likely include lightning. People are warned to stay indoors and stay away from windows. Meanwhile PG&E works to restore massive power outages throughout the area.
sonomacountygazette.com

Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder

A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
BODEGA BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues

Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet

According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages

MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to.  "Today is very exciting for us...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County preparing for annual homelessness point-in-time count

The County of Sonoma, in partnership with Catholic Charities, will conduct its annual the Sonoma County Point-in-Time (PIT) Street Count for all populations of person’s experiencing homelessness on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. In preparation for the count, the organizations are seeking volunteer teams to help conduct the count. The...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials

UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma

Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Time to en-lighten up, Sonoma County?

‘Tis the season for getting lit! With festivities offering delights for all our senses, how not to be lit up—figuratively and literally? Store window displays, main streets, community centers and houses of worship are decorated with lights. At home, mantles show off commemorative Chanukah menorahs or Kwanzaa’s traditional, African ancestral kinaras, while next door, evergreens and hearths are strung with colorful twinklers. A star of Bethlehem beckons, lighting the way for the faithful for whom there’s hope that love and good can prevail on earth for everyone.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The story of water at Bamboo Sourcery

For well over 50 years, our family and Bamboo Sourcery has had unlimited access to irrigation water from West Sonoma County’s Jonive Creek. This water has helped us and the many other families along Wagnon Road thrive. Jonive Creek's life-giving flow has sustained people living here all the way back to the original inhabitants, the Coast Miwok and Pomo Tribes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

New year, new park for Petaluma

The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy