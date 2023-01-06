Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Independent
Former 805ers, Orchestrally Representing
For January’s Santa Barbara Symphony edition (the weekend of January 21 and 22), the programming spotlight turns to a pair of composers with strong ties here. Elmer Bernstein, the late, great film composer of note (To Kill a Mockingbird, the jazz-lined Man with a Golden Arm, The Magnificent Seven, Ghostbusters and hundreds more), not only lived in Santa Barbara for years — before the days when long-distance digital workflow was possible for film composers — but collaborated with the Santa Barbara Symphony on several occasions.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rose A. Alexander
Rosina J. Genovario-Alexander, commonly known as Rose A. Alexander, passed away on Monday, December 26th 2022 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters Eva (& son-in law James Gutierrez) and Victoria (& son-in law Jamie Ochoa) & her two grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria. Rose was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Thomas Hartley McAlexander
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on January 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval Reserve from 1958-1960 and 1962-1964 . While on active duty from 1960-1962, he served on the USS Pritchett as a Gunner’s Mate (GMG3). He volunteered to replace a sailor who was sick for a short period of time on a submarine, something not surprising as Tom was always willing to be of service to others. Upon completion of honorable military service, Tom worked his way to a supervisory position at a company in Los Angeles known for making soap products. In 1981, he moved to Carpinteria where he worked as a painter and handyman, developing many diverse skills. As a jack-of-all-trades, he was able to work for many local homeowners, businesses, and a family-run business on rental properties, impacting many people around the Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles area for nearly 40 years. In 2020, Tom started having health issues which slowed him down. A medical procedure in late July of 2022 then led to a series of complications and a massive stroke. He was cared for at home after his release from hospitalization in September.
Santa Barbara Independent
William Clayton Viani
Bill Viani was born on January 25, 1948 to Ray and Mercedes Viani in Salt Lake City, Utah His parents were from the Bay Area and his father’s job sent him to Salt Lake and then a final move to Southern California when Bill was a toddler. He grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Loyola University then received his master’s in economics from USC. He began his career in banking in Los Angeles and met his wife, Marla, on a water skiing trip to Lake Nacimiento with mutual friends. He was transferred to Santa Barbara where they raised their four children: Gina, Mia, Peter, and Michael. They happily included their spouses Eric (Gina), Christina (Peter) and Christie (Michael) into the family. Grandchildren Elizabeth, Grace, Will and Emma rounded out the group and Bill’s happiest times were when they were all together. He will truly be missed and will be remembered for sharing his love of sports with everyone. Fight On!
Santa Barbara Independent
Linda Gregory
Linda passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on December 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry. Linda grew up near Los Angeles, first in Wilmington and later in Rancho Palos Verdes. She loved music, and both Linda and her mom played the accordion and the piano throughout their lives. Linda loved anything to do with music, and it was her passion. As a teen when she wasn’t practicing her accordion or piano, she enjoyed the nearby beaches, accompanied by her purple, Bing surfboard.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bob Howell
Surrounded by his family and their deep love, Bob Howell peacefully passed away on December 14, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. Bob was born June 13, 1941, in Boise, Idaho to S.E. and Mildred Howell. After his father’s unexpected death in 1943, he was fortunate to spend his summers at his grandparents’ farm in southeastern Idaho, where he learned to fly fish – a passion that grew with each successive year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Deborah Irene Drew Kaska
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Irene Drew Kaska, 81, who died after a fall on December 27, 2022. Debbie’s entire family was with her in her last days celebrating life at the beach. Her children were by her side when she passed. Debbie is preceded in death by her beloved husband William C. Kaska and brother Donald E. Drew.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12 inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Santa Barbara Independent
School’s Out for the Storm in Santa Barbara
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4:15 p.m.] UC Santa Barbara has canceled classes for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions in Santa Barbara County. Academic Senate Divisional Chair Susannah Scott confirmed in a statement to UCSB’s student paper the Nexus that UCSB classes are canceled today and tomorrow.
Santa Barbara Independent
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara
Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wine & Food Pairings at the Santa Barbara Public Market
There’s nothing new about wine tastings or food halls or pairing menus. But by combining all three at the Santa Barbara Public Market, Jamie Savellano of Valley to the Sea Winery may have just cracked the code on making fine wine work in such an eclectic and bustling space.
Santa Barbara Independent
Evacuations Lifted, Agencies Now in ‘Recovery’ Mode After Santa Barbara Storm
Santa Barbara is now in recovery mode, as all evacuation orders have been lifted for the impacted areas of Carpinteria, Montecito, and the City of Santa Barbara as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, according to city and county officials during the latest Winter Storm emergency press conference. Shelter-in-place advisories for impacted areas of the Cave Fire and Alisal Fire burn scars and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Santa Barbara Independent
Trailblazing Her Way to the Top of UC Santa Barbara Athletics
Like any woman who has found success in a male dominated profession Kelly Barsky has proven to be a pioneer worthy of admiration. Barsky’s ascent from an assistant on former UCSB women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s staff in 2008 to last week’s appointment as permanent Director of Athletics has been a winding road, but according to Barsky, she has been grounded in a focus on serving student athletes, serving the campus and serving the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Reopens, MTD Resumes Carpinteria and UCSB Lines
The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) will gradually resume operations this week based on improving weather and flooding conditions following the recent storm. MTD bus service will continue to run a Sunday schedule on Wednesday, January 11, with Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28...
Santa Barbara Independent
MTD to Operate Special Shuttle in Carpinteria, Service to Start at 2:00 P.M. Today
SANTA BARBARA – While Carpinteria remains inaccessible via the 101 Freeway, Santa Barbara MTD will be starting a special shuttle service within the City of Carpinteria today, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. This bus service will operate every 30 minutes, with the bus leaving the Carpinteria Avenue...
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 101 Reopens in Both Directions Between Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties
Highway 101 is open in both directions once again between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after Monday’s storm had closed the freeway due to flooding. After reopening the southbound lanes of 101 earlier this afternoon, California Highway Patrol announced in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday that “US 101 northbound is open in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Buellton areas!” CHP thanked Caltrans workers for their “amazing job clearing the roadway!”
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 101 Closed Between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Due to Flooding
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4 p.m.] The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 between State Route 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. CHP says that there is “no ETA on reopening at this time” and asks drivers to stay home and off the roads today if at all possible.
Santa Barbara Independent
Entire Community of Montecito Ordered to Evacuate, Along with Parts of South County
[Update: January 9, 2023, 3:15 p.m.] Santa Barbara County has ordered evacuations effective immediately for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • Entire community of Montecito. • All residents of Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane from Calle Real to Santa Claus Lane in...
