JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Mayor Eddie Sundquist has kicked off his re-election campaign. “When I consider what I want in a mayor in our city, I think of that integrity. I think of that ability to inspire. As the Democratic Committee Chair, I also have the privilege of considering what I want in a partner to lead our party. I hope for honesty and transparency. Someone who is willing to do the hard work not only to get elected, but more importantly once they are,” says Democratic Committee Chairwoman Alyssa Porter.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO