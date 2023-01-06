Read full article on original website
Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
Jamestown’s Senior Home Improvement Project Needs Additional Funding
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The call for additional funding to a senior home improvement project in Jamestown is raising questions from some on the City’s Council. Confusion surrounds Jamestown’s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program which was believed to be fundined in its entirety last year. However, now the effort is seeking an unbudgeted additional allotment.
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Local Gas Prices Down Again After Holiday Travel Ends
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Gas prices are as up-and-down as the temperatures this winter, but at least this week, it’s working in our favor at the pumps. According to AAA, the national average gas price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve due to holiday travel and freezing temperatures, but that surge seems to be ending.
Dry Weather Remains Through Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Mainly dry weather will continue through Wednesday. The next weather maker will arrive by the end of the week with rain and some snow. The remainder of Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper-30’s. Mainly dry...
Mainly Quiet Weather Through Much Of Mid-Week
JAMESTOWN – High pressure across the region will maintain quiet weather through Monday. Weather will remain mostly uneventful through much of the upcoming week. Sunday will be a dry day across the region, however it looks like clouds will be stubborn to break apart. Still some limited peaks of sunshine is possible. High temperatures for the day in the mid-30’s.
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
Jamestown’s Mayor Announces Re-Election Campaign
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Mayor Eddie Sundquist has kicked off his re-election campaign. “When I consider what I want in a mayor in our city, I think of that integrity. I think of that ability to inspire. As the Democratic Committee Chair, I also have the privilege of considering what I want in a partner to lead our party. I hope for honesty and transparency. Someone who is willing to do the hard work not only to get elected, but more importantly once they are,” says Democratic Committee Chairwoman Alyssa Porter.
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold At Gowanda Supermarket
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A one-million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at a Gowanda supermarket over the weekend. The New York Lottery says the second-place prize winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save Supermarket on Buffalo Street in Gowanda. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing...
