Santa Barbara Independent
Linda Gregory
Linda passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on December 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry. Linda grew up near Los Angeles, first in Wilmington and later in Rancho Palos Verdes. She loved music, and both Linda and her mom played the accordion and the piano throughout their lives. Linda loved anything to do with music, and it was her passion. As a teen when she wasn’t practicing her accordion or piano, she enjoyed the nearby beaches, accompanied by her purple, Bing surfboard.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rose A. Alexander
Rosina J. Genovario-Alexander, commonly known as Rose A. Alexander, passed away on Monday, December 26th 2022 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters Eva (& son-in law James Gutierrez) and Victoria (& son-in law Jamie Ochoa) & her two grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria. Rose was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Deborah Irene Drew Kaska
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Irene Drew Kaska, 81, who died after a fall on December 27, 2022. Debbie’s entire family was with her in her last days celebrating life at the beach. Her children were by her side when she passed. Debbie is preceded in death by her beloved husband William C. Kaska and brother Donald E. Drew.
Santa Barbara Independent
Emerging Playwrights Bring Four Fresh Plays to UC Santa Barbara This Weekend
UCSB’s Department of Theater and Dance brings its third annual LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival to the public — held in person for the first time after two years of livestreaming — and showcasing a diverse array of sure-to-be intriguing new plays. Taking place January 13-14...
Santa Barbara Independent
School’s Out for the Storm in Santa Barbara
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4:15 p.m.] UC Santa Barbara has canceled classes for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions in Santa Barbara County. Academic Senate Divisional Chair Susannah Scott confirmed in a statement to UCSB’s student paper the Nexus that UCSB classes are canceled today and tomorrow.
Santa Barbara Independent
William K. Dial
William K. Dial, 82, died peacefully in Santa Barbara, CA on January 5th, 2023, after succumbing to AML (acute myeloid leukemia). Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 17, 1940, to Col. Richard J. Dial and Lucille Keck Dial. He was an army brat who lived everywhere the Army sent his father: Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Hamilton, NY, in Yokohama, Ft. McPherson, GA., and in Anchorage, Alaska where Bill spent 3 summers. Bill graduated from Andover in 1957 and from Yale in 1961. From June 1961 to June 1964 Bill was in an armored battalion in Germany, 8th Infantry Division as a heavy truck company commander. Bill graduated from law school at Boldt Hall in Berkeley in 1967 and practiced as an attorney for 37 years in various law firms in Los Angeles. He retired in 2008 when he and his life partner, Maureen, moved to Santa Barbara. Bill volunteered for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project) at San Luis Obispo Men’s Colony and later at Lompoc Federal Prison where he introduced the program into the federal prison system in CA. He was beloved and valued by the incarcerated individuals he worked with.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12 inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Trailblazing Her Way to the Top of UC Santa Barbara Athletics
Like any woman who has found success in a male dominated profession Kelly Barsky has proven to be a pioneer worthy of admiration. Barsky’s ascent from an assistant on former UCSB women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s staff in 2008 to last week’s appointment as permanent Director of Athletics has been a winding road, but according to Barsky, she has been grounded in a focus on serving student athletes, serving the campus and serving the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inspired Musical Border Crossings with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!
Many important cultural traditions in Santa Barbara have emerged from long winters’ naps in the past year, sent into hiding by the pandemic and struggles for recovery. This weekend, the list of returning treasures will include the much cherished series known as ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, celebrating mostly Mexican regional music and other sounds from south of the border.
Santa Barbara Independent
Former 805ers, Orchestrally Representing
For January’s Santa Barbara Symphony edition (the weekend of January 21 and 22), the programming spotlight turns to a pair of composers with strong ties here. Elmer Bernstein, the late, great film composer of note (To Kill a Mockingbird, the jazz-lined Man with a Golden Arm, The Magnificent Seven, Ghostbusters and hundreds more), not only lived in Santa Barbara for years — before the days when long-distance digital workflow was possible for film composers — but collaborated with the Santa Barbara Symphony on several occasions.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closed Today and Wednesday, January 10 & 11
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – January 10, 2023 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed today, Tuesday, January 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11, due to weather conditions and a stay-at-home advisory from Santa Barbara County. It was also closed yesterday, January 9.
Santa Barbara Independent
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Undead After All
You can’t keep a good museum down. Turns out the pandemic wasn’t the final nail in the coffin of the venerable Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). After closing its doors in August of 2022 due to ongoing financial strains, the organization — which was founded in 1976 as the Contemporary Arts Forum (CAF) — is springing back to life this month under new leadership.
Santa Barbara Independent
Evacuations Lifted, Agencies Now in ‘Recovery’ Mode After Santa Barbara Storm
Santa Barbara is now in recovery mode, as all evacuation orders have been lifted for the impacted areas of Carpinteria, Montecito, and the City of Santa Barbara as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, according to city and county officials during the latest Winter Storm emergency press conference. Shelter-in-place advisories for impacted areas of the Cave Fire and Alisal Fire burn scars and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Santa Barbara Independent
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘The Neighborhood’ Would Provide Much Needed Housing
The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the City of Santa Barbara applied for a grant to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza. Zoning for nearly 2,000 residential units was included a number of years ago in our General Plan Update, the largest and most ambitious housing effort in our history. Because of the “transformative” nature of a project of this scale, our grant proposal was recently scored in the top tier of all grant applications. The committee tasked with awarding these grants deemed that this project was appropriate and would truly provide significant housing for our community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara
Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
Santa Barbara Independent
MTD to Operate Special Shuttle in Carpinteria, Service to Start at 2:00 P.M. Today
SANTA BARBARA – While Carpinteria remains inaccessible via the 101 Freeway, Santa Barbara MTD will be starting a special shuttle service within the City of Carpinteria today, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. This bus service will operate every 30 minutes, with the bus leaving the Carpinteria Avenue...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County School Closures Continue into Tuesday
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 6:50 p.m.] All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts have confirmed that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to extreme storm conditions, according to Camie Barnwell, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Director of Communications, in a press release Monday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Path to the Path
For those who haven’t been following, Santa Barbara County snagged a $5.4 million grant from the state’s coveted Active Transportation Program (ATP) to close the three-quarter-mile gap in our region’s multi-use path system through the Modoc Open Space. Currently the paved Obern Trail at the west end of the Open Space dead ends at Modoc Road, forcing cyclists and pedestrians onto the unprotected shoulder of a high-speed, busy road. Not for the faint of heart or those who are lacking skill and confidence. At the east end of the Open Space across Via Senda, the county is completing construction of the first phase of the Modoc Multi-Use Path project which is a one-third-mile paved trail connecting to the city’s recently completed Modoc/Las Positas Path.
Santa Barbara Independent
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
