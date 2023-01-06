Read full article on original website
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement
Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals
At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act
Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Jalen Ramsey Hit With Absurd Penalty in Final Seconds of Seahawks-Rams
Jalen Ramsey got flagged for a ridiculous penalty after Geno Smith ran into him.
Yardbarker
Jets reportedly have three QBs on wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson...
Visiting fans taking over NFL stadiums; The owners did this to Themselves; The death of the Home field Advantage
The NFL owners did this to themselves. In a story first reported by outkick.com, a former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole that Raiders owner Mark Davis is “embarrassed” about the stadium being filled by opposing fanbases.
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Yardbarker
Jets looking at three QB option to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 11-6 in another lifeless performance. Joe Flacco started the season finale with youngster Zach Wilson once again a healthy inactive as he concluded a disastrous sophomore campaign. By...
Comments / 0