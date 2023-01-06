Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
signalscv.com
City invites residents to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Park on Monday at 9 a.m. The event focuses on King’s legacy and contributions to the nation. The...
signalscv.com
Jennifer Danny | A Memorable Tour of the New Station
I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station recently. It’s been open for over a year and I was so appreciative to be able to tour the facility. When I got there, I let the deputy at the reception area know I...
signalscv.com
Attorney expresses gratitude to ‘heroes’ after Val Verde rescue
A prominent Santa Clarita Valley attorney expressed his gratitude Tuesday morning for the people he described as heroes after a harrowing roadside rescue. “I’m very, very fortunate,” said Valencia resident Rick Patterson of Owen, Patterson & Owen. He said he was driving down Hasley Canyon Road during Monday’s...
Person Struck By Freight Train In Santa Clarita
A person was struck and killed by a freight train on the MetroLink tracks in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon. At around 3:45 p.m. Monday it is reported that someone was struck by a Union Pacific freight train on the tracks at Via Princessa, according to Stg. Mark Perkins. “Someone saw him crossing the tracks. ...
Pounding Winter Rainstorm Triggers Mudslides in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Key News Network captured multiple mudslides in different areas of the city of Santa Clarita around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, during a relentless winter storm that wreaked havoc with flash flood warnings in effect for most of the Southland. A mudslide occurred off...
Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award
Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
signalscv.com
Supervisors proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County. The motion was catalyzed by research that shows firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain...
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 9 – Jan. 15, 2023
As Hollywood’s backlot, Santa Clarita has a number of television shows set to film this week in the city. For locals, the sight of film trailors and crews in popular filming locations like Old Town Newhall is a familiar sight. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita. Television: Good Trouble A spin-off series of ...
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
LAUSD debuts new evening bus service for students
The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin offering an evening bus service for students starting on Monday. The program, which is currently only available for Young Empowered Scholars Academy students, will provide a reliable form of transportation for children who have after-school tutoring, according to a news release. “This service will be expanded to […]
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
signalscv.com
Blood bank hosting several local donation drives in January
Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting several blood drives in the Santa Clarita Valley this month. “January, which is National Blood Donor Month, is a perfect time to commit to saving lives by challenging yourself and your loved ones to donate blood,” read a prepared statement issued by the blood bank. “This month recognizes America’s donors and encourages more people to give blood. The blood community also reminds healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment in the new year since the winter months are one of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood.”
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
theregistrysocal.com
335-Unit Affordable Housing Project Planned for Los Angeles
After years of planning, a state-owned site in downtown Los Angeles will soon be developed with affordable housing. According to a document from the California Department of General Services, the site at 1405 S Broadway Ave. will be developed with a 335-unit affordable housing project called Alveare. The project is...
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
Vehicle Rolls Over On Southbound 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle rolled over on part of the southbound 5 Freeway in Castaic late Monday morning. At around 10:45 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of an overturned vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway at Castaic Road in Santa Clarita. “It looks like a single vehicle rollover,” said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson with the Los Angeles ...
Signs for Life community initiative aims to disassociate Compton neighborhood from gang ties
Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping a Compton neighborhood disassociate itself from any gang ties.
Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified
The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
