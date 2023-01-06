ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
When will Buffalo Bills play Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend? Date and time set

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Miami Dolphins has a time and date set in place. The NFL revealed the start time of every Wild Card Weekend matchup after the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Buffalo’s third matchup this season against Miami will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m.
