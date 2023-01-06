ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Over 300 wreaths placed at Eastside Cemetery

By Sharon Hutchinson WAA coordinator for the General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the DAR
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWXYf_0k5v8iX500
Eastside Cemetery is the first in Richmond County to join the Wreaths Across America program. Photo courtesy of John Hutchinson

ROCKINGHAM — At memorials and cemeteries across the country, hundreds of thousands of people paid tribute to our veterans by taking part in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

This year, Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham, North Carolina was one of the over 3,400 cemeteries participating in the event.

The project began with a partnership between the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and the American Veterans, Post 316. Each group voted to sell wreath sponsorships for the veterans interred in a local cemetery.

A requirement of participation in the Wreaths Across America program is to hold a wreath ceremony in the cemetery where the sponsorship wreaths are placed. Since Eastside Cemetery, the largest municipal cemetery in Richmond County, is the resting place for over 600 veterans, it was chosen as the site for the 2022 ceremony.

“It’s a gift for our organization to be able to do this for our veterans interred in the cemetery and their loved ones,” said Sharon Hutchinson, WAA coordinator for the General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the DAR. “We can respect and honor the sacrifices that they made for us.”

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the American Veterans, post 316, and volunteers County-wide took part in the ceremony to honor those who have served and are serving in different branches of the military. They then spread out throughout the cemetery to place over 300 wreaths on headstones and markers.

This is the first year that Eastside Cemetery has taken part in Wreaths Across America. It is also the first cemetery in Richmond County to participate in the program. “The wreath-laying ceremony is a meaningful event that honors all our veterans,” said Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson. “I am thankful to all who worked to bring this national day of remembrance to our community.”

For some, this was a chance to teach their children how important it is to honor those who have served. For others, it was a way to honor a specific family member. Still others took part in the ceremony at Eastside Cemetery.

Ed O’Neal, Post Commander of Post 316 said, “I am extremely proud of the way our community came together to honor our veterans through Wreaths Across America.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland County honors Lt. McPhatter

LAURINBURG —The Late Lt. James Reginald McPhatter was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners shared a proclamation about Lt. McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he had worked for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Barn Blast 2023, will you be there?

WADESBORO — After a two-year hiatus from being in person, the Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC) is excited to host Barn Blast once again. Guests can look forward to dancing, games, and prizes while supporting a worthy cause. The annual Barn Blast will be held on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a death investigation. Investigators are in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County. No other information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines Police Department issues wanted list

The Southern Pines Police Department has outstanding arrest warrants for two individuals and is seeking the public’s help locating the suspects. The police department said in a Jan. 7 press release that Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt are wanted for alleged series of felonious larceny crimes at Lowes Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Off-duty Chesterfield officer fired for driving under influence of alcohol: Sheriff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been fired, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday. Once the deputy realized the traffic stop was on another deputy who was off-duty, South Carolina Highway […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy