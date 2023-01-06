ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jopin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court. 😔😔😔

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

Thank goodness that the police were prepared and that counter protesters was there to uphold any disturbances that might have occurred! My prayers to the officers that were injured in 2021 and my thoughts and prayers to the families of the officers who died due to the horrific act of violence during the insurrection. 😢💔🙏😢💔🙏😢💔🙏😢💔🙏😢💔🙏God Bless America! 💙🇺🇸❤️

Even Par
4d ago

LIBERAL TRIPE, 5 people did not die due to this fracis. One unarmed woman was killed as a direct result of an over zealous Capitol Police who decided to shoot first, ask questions later.

Newsweek

