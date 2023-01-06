ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aragon, GA

Rev. Charles Grimes

By Kevin the Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
Rev. Charles “Allen” Grimes

Rev. Charles “Allen” Grimes, 82 of Aragon passed on to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

He was born in Cullman, Alabama on April 27, 1940, the son of Elmer and Lovella Grimes.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sylvia Grimes; daughters, Sharon (Larry) Weaver of Dallas and Anna (Rob) Hamby of Powder Springs; grandchildren, Brittany Weaver, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Clarke, Kristen (Jeremy) Byess, Isaac Hamby, Morgan (Levi) Shordon, Lauren Weaver, Andrew (Naomi) Weaver; great-granddaughter, Kora Clarke; siblings, Bonnie (Ralph) Hutcheson, Dennis (Diane) Grimes, and Susan (Cecil) Hulsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Grimes; and sister, Virginia Grimes.

Allen was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict. In 1967 he was born again and his life was forever changed! Just a short time later, in 1969, Allen was licensed and ordained to preach the gospel as a Baptist Preacher.

Over the years he pastored several churches including: Shady Grove Baptist Church in Austell, Antioch Baptist Church in Dallas, Solid Rock Baptist Church in Rome, and also served as interim pastor in other churches. Allen served in several ministries through the years including preaching on the radio, at nursing homes, and in prison ministries.

Allen Grimes preached wherever he went whether it be at Bojangles, the Hardware store, the gas station, and to anyone who came into his room when he was a patient in the hospital. Always ready with a smile or a joke, Allen never met a stranger. His primary life goal was to tell others about the man who radically changed his life and gave him hope and a future.

He was a faithful husband and father. He loved his family dearly and always made sure they never doubted that.

Allen Grimes truly lived his life verse: “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” ‐Philippians 1:6

Services for Rev. Grimes will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. from Springdale Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Leggett and Rev. Larry Weaver officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard.

Rev. Grimes will lie in state at the church prior to the service on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Springdale Baptist Church.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the services for Rev. Charles “Allen” Grimes.

