A federal judge ruled in favor of a Denver school leader who says the district was trying to silence him. Since it opened, Brandon Pryor has been pushing for better conditions at Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy. The more he says the district brushed him off, the more frustrated Pryor grew for his students of color. Pryor attended school board meetings and made several attempts to speak with district leaders. He eventually took to social media to share his disappointment with DPS. "As an employee inside of a public institution, I have every right to be critical of their performance," said...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO