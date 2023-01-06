Read full article on original website
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Scandal-plagued Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn failed to report another trade of 'Let's Go Brandon' coin — a violation of the federal STOCK Act
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who will exit Congress in January, just violated a federal conflict-of-interest law, the STOCK Act, for the third time this year.
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Florida lawmaker weighs expanding controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law to middle schoolers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she would support expansions to the state's 'Parental Rights in Education' law for middle schoolers.
Washington Examiner
Blue states prepare new gun control laws to survive Supreme Court challenges
Blue states are pursuing new gun control measures in the wake of a Supreme Court decision this year that upended the way courts may look at gun laws in the future. In New Jersey, lawmakers in the state are advancing a bill that would severely restrict where lawful gun owners could carry their firearms with a permit that, under the new law, would cost significantly more money to obtain.
Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation
Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities. On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set […] The post Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
abovethelaw.com
Law Clerk Forced To Step Down Because Of Something He Did 30 Years Ago
Less than a week after making history for being Michigan’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Bolden is in hot water. And here’s the kicker — it isn’t even for something she did! As it turns out, a clerk that she hired is being taken to task for something he did 30 years ago. From the ABA Journal:
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to Cherry Creek schools officials who expelled student over anti-Semitic 'joke'
Although the federal appeals court based in Denver decided last year that Cherry Creek School District officials violated the constitutional rights of a student by expelling him for an off-campus social media post, a judge on Friday concluded they could not be sued for their actions after all. Last July,...
NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state…
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
Judge tosses argument that Lee statue vote violated law
A Virginia judge dismissed an argument Monday that Charlottesville violated an open government law with its 2021 vote to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center that plans to melt it down and turn it into a new piece of public art.The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process. The two organizations’ bids for the statue failed and the City Council voted to give the monument to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local...
Outgoing Democratic Rep. Buddy Wheatley announces run for secretary of state
Democratic Rep. Buddy Wheatley from Covington announced his candidacy for Secretary of State Tuesday at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall. Wheatley, who has been in office since 2019 representing District 65, lost his re-election bid to Republican Stephanie Dietz this year. “What we need most is real leadership in the...
Advocate
Judge Upholds West Virginia's Trans-Exclusionary Sports Law
West Virginia can continue to enforce its law barring transgender girls and women from competing on female school sports teams, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The law is constitutional because the state has a recognized interest in providing equal athletic opportunities for females — that is, cisgender ones, according to U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin of the Southern District of West Virginia.
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
The State & Feds Go To Trial Over Biden Administration Immigration Policies
The state of Florida is trying to convince a U-S District Judge that the President's policies violate federal law by releasing immigrants who are required to be detained.
Federal judge sides with school leader after alleged censorship
A federal judge ruled in favor of a Denver school leader who says the district was trying to silence him. Since it opened, Brandon Pryor has been pushing for better conditions at Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy. The more he says the district brushed him off, the more frustrated Pryor grew for his students of color. Pryor attended school board meetings and made several attempts to speak with district leaders. He eventually took to social media to share his disappointment with DPS. "As an employee inside of a public institution, I have every right to be critical of their performance," said...
Ohio groups oppose U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t decided whether it'll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates have submitted statements against the lawsuit.
