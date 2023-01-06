ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Washington Examiner

Blue states prepare new gun control laws to survive Supreme Court challenges

Blue states are pursuing new gun control measures in the wake of a Supreme Court decision this year that upended the way courts may look at gun laws in the future. In New Jersey, lawmakers in the state are advancing a bill that would severely restrict where lawful gun owners could carry their firearms with a permit that, under the new law, would cost significantly more money to obtain.
Virginia Mercury

Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation

Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities. On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set […] The post Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
abovethelaw.com

Law Clerk Forced To Step Down Because Of Something He Did 30 Years Ago

Less than a week after making history for being Michigan’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Bolden is in hot water. And here’s the kicker — it isn’t even for something she did! As it turns out, a clerk that she hired is being taken to task for something he did 30 years ago. From the ABA Journal:
The Hill

NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state…
The Independent

Judge tosses argument that Lee statue vote violated law

A Virginia judge dismissed an argument Monday that Charlottesville violated an open government law with its 2021 vote to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center that plans to melt it down and turn it into a new piece of public art.The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are seeking an injunction to stop the statue’s destruction and relaunch the bidding process. The two organizations’ bids for the statue failed and the City Council voted to give the monument to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local...
Advocate

Judge Upholds West Virginia's Trans-Exclusionary Sports Law

West Virginia can continue to enforce its law barring transgender girls and women from competing on female school sports teams, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The law is constitutional because the state has a recognized interest in providing equal athletic opportunities for females — that is, cisgender ones, according to U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin of the Southern District of West Virginia.
CBS Denver

Federal judge sides with school leader after alleged censorship

A federal judge ruled in favor of a Denver school leader who says the district was trying to silence him.  Since it opened, Brandon Pryor has been pushing for better conditions at Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy. The more he says the district brushed him off, the more frustrated Pryor grew for his students of color. Pryor attended school board meetings and made several attempts to speak with district leaders. He eventually took to social media to share his disappointment with DPS.  "As an employee inside of a public institution, I have every right to be critical of their performance," said...
