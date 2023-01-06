The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four days. Is that really the definition of chaos? Political posturing or gamesmanship, yes, but chaos?

24 MINUTES AGO