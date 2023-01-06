ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court of Texas hears arguments related to ERCOT sovereign immunity

AUSTIN, Texas — The Supreme Court of Texas will decide whether the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is immune from legal repercussions. The court of Texas heard two different but related arguments ahead of a decision on whether the nonprofit that runs the Texas energy grid is part of the state government.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Texas House selects Rep. Dade Phelan as speaker for another legislative session

Texas House of Representatives members on Tuesday voted 145-3 to elect Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, to a second term as speaker — the most powerful position in the lower chamber. He defeated Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, who was nominated by ultraconservative members who feel Phelan is unreasonably accommodating of...
Letters: Chaos happening at the border not in House of Representatives

The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four days. Is that really the definition of chaos? Political posturing or gamesmanship, yes, but chaos?

