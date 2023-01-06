Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old, May Be Traveling with Other Missing Teen

Read full article on original website
Two Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that two men were stabbed and both appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following, “MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
Police Looking For Information Regarding Broken Church Window
Per Takoma Park Police: The Takoma Park Police responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of vandalism. Unknown suspect(s) threw rocks through a stained-glass window. The incident occurred in the overnight hours. According to Fox 5, this incident occurred at the Bright Light Baptist Church....
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Fairfax County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Fairfax County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators. The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.
Man Found Suffering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Rockville Early Tuesday Morning
A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 12:30am on Tuesday morning on the 500 block of Monroe Street in Rockville. According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Per the Rockville City Police Department: This morning at approximately 12:30 a.m....
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Montgomery County Man Charged With Armed Drug Trafficking in Prince George’s County
Per the Prince George’s County Police Department: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a Silver Spring man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 29-year-old Raymond Jenkins. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers were patrolling the 4400 block of Wheeler Road. While in the area, officers observed Jenkins slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle and believed that he may have needed medical attention. Officers immediately conducted a welfare check. As officers conducted the welfare check, they could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which prompted a search of the vehicle.
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
Prince George's County police investigate social media threats targeting middle schoolers
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Police are warning parents about social media threats and extortion attempts targeting middle schoolers through Instagram and TikTok after an incident was reported Monday. The warning comes after four students at a county middle school received threatening demands via their social media...
Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday. The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy
Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
Montgomery County Man Sentenced Following Scheme Involving Tax Returns Filed With Information Taken From The Trash of Office Building
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the sentencing of Patrick Mpeck, 51, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for felony theft scheme. Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Kemp W. Hammond sentenced Mpeck to five years of incarceration, all suspended, with two years of supervised probation. Mpeck was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
