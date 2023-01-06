ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
CLEVELAND, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH

