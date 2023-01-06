Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Bash on the Bay 2023 lineup is here
The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.
coolcleveland.com
Local Actor Peter Lawson Jones Hosts Benefit Screening of his Latest Film, Starring Tom Hanks
Shaker Heights’ native Peter Lawson Jones was widely known in Northeast Ohio for his career in politics, running on the ticket for Ohio lieutenant governor in 1994, serving in the state legislature, and as a Cuyahoga County Commissioner from 2002-2010, a job he lost when a county charter issue in 2009 abolished the county commission.
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
'I really appreciate it': Al Roker gives shout out to Cleveland in thankful message after hospitalization
CLEVELAND — A familiar face was back with the GO! morning show Tuesday -- and we couldn't be more excited!. Our friend Al Roker, who has become a weekly staple here at 3News, made his first appearance with us since he was hospitalized late last year. “I feel good....
Don’t forget women’s TV pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim of Cleveland
With all the well-earned props and adulation for the late Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at 93, let us not forget the woman who laid the groundwork for Barbara and all other women TV journalists. Remember Cleveland’s own -- Dorothy Fuldheim. Well before Barbara, Dorothy was interviewing the...
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin, why the Browns fired Bernie Kosar, Akron teacher strike avoided, Cedar Point to reopen Top Thrill Dragster
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors are expected to give another update on Damar Hamlin’s condition today at 3 pm. Plus, learn what we...
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes n’ Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
New pet boutique is paw-sitively fur-bulous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The owners of Le Gray Haus, the new pet shop in town, are definitely paw-ssionate about bringing healthy food to your dog or cat. They also offer pup-ular accessories that any pet owner would appreciate. Eden LeGrand and Keith Gray opened their Columbia Road pet store...
Avon antique shop makes way for future development
AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
