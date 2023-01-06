ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
qcnews.com

What Damar Hamlin Meant to an Emotional Bills Win

Coach Sean McDermott on how the Bills’ unbelievable start, support from Belichick and the Patriots, and the first time he heard about a draft prospect named Damar Hamlin. Sean McDermott was making calls to rifle through potential draft picks—always an important piece of the process for the Bills coach, but even moreso during a 2021 evaluation cycle still affected by the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
qcnews.com

Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season

He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
qcnews.com

AHA: Charlotte CPR classes in demand after NFL's Hamlin injury

The American Heart Association says CPR signups have gone up in the Charlotte area following NFL player Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest during last week's game between the Bills and Bengals. AHA: Charlotte CPR classes in demand after NFL’s …. The American Heart Association says CPR signups have gone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023

It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts. The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.
qcnews.com

Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview

The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
DETROIT, MI
qcnews.com

Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report

The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
ARIZONA STATE
qcnews.com

Rams’ Matthew Stafford Intends to Return for 2023 NFL Season

The veteran quarterback was limited to just nine games while dealing with various injuries, including two concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Rams enter the offseason in a state of limbo with head coach Sean McVay’s future, their quarterback is making things clear for his 2023 plans.
qcnews.com

Report: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Giants’ Davis Webb to Start at QB

The NFC East foes enter Week 18 with drastically different goals in mind. The Eagles will start MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, while the Giants will turn to recently elevated practice squad quarterback Davis Webb for Sunday’s regular-season finale, according to ESPN. Hurts will suit up for Philadelphia after missing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
qcnews.com

Gutsy Play of the Week: Franklin's 'peanut punch' against Tampa

Sam Franklin knocked the ball out of Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin's hands forcing a fumble that the Panthers recovered. Gutsy Play of the Week: Franklin’s ‘peanut punch’ …. Sam Franklin knocked the ball out of Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin's hands forcing a fumble that the...
qcnews.com

Panthers Pineiro talks game-winning FG

Eddy Pineiro kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Saints Sunday, 10-7, in the season finale in New Orleans. Eddy Pineiro kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Saints Sunday, 10-7, in the season finale in New Orleans. Davidson County...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record

The Buccaneers quarterback broke his own record set last season. Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now...
TAMPA, FL
qcnews.com

Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter.
BROOKLYN, NY
qcnews.com

Report: TCU RB Kendre Miller Ruled Out of National Championship

The junior has rushed for 1,399 yards this season. TCU running back Kendre Miller will not play in the College Football Playoff national championship against Georgia, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN. The Horned Frogs announced running back Emari Demercado as their starter pregame, during which Miller warmed...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy