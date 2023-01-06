Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
What Damar Hamlin Meant to an Emotional Bills Win
Coach Sean McDermott on how the Bills’ unbelievable start, support from Belichick and the Patriots, and the first time he heard about a draft prospect named Damar Hamlin. Sean McDermott was making calls to rifle through potential draft picks—always an important piece of the process for the Bills coach, but even moreso during a 2021 evaluation cycle still affected by the pandemic.
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
AHA: Charlotte CPR classes in demand after NFL's Hamlin injury
The American Heart Association says CPR signups have gone up in the Charlotte area following NFL player Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest during last week's game between the Bills and Bengals. AHA: Charlotte CPR classes in demand after NFL’s …. The American Heart Association says CPR signups have gone...
Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023
It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts. The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview
The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
Steve Young, Tom Brady Discussed Rodgers’s Potential Retirement Decision
The Packers quarterback has left fans speculating if the 2022 season was his final year in the NFL. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in a similar situation this offseason as both quarterbacks seem to contemplate retirement from the NFL. The Buccaneers quarterback already had a taste of retirement last...
Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report
The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford Intends to Return for 2023 NFL Season
The veteran quarterback was limited to just nine games while dealing with various injuries, including two concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Rams enter the offseason in a state of limbo with head coach Sean McVay’s future, their quarterback is making things clear for his 2023 plans.
Report: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Giants’ Davis Webb to Start at QB
The NFC East foes enter Week 18 with drastically different goals in mind. The Eagles will start MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, while the Giants will turn to recently elevated practice squad quarterback Davis Webb for Sunday’s regular-season finale, according to ESPN. Hurts will suit up for Philadelphia after missing...
Gutsy Play of the Week: Franklin's 'peanut punch' against Tampa
Sam Franklin knocked the ball out of Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin's hands forcing a fumble that the Panthers recovered. Gutsy Play of the Week: Franklin’s ‘peanut punch’ …. Sam Franklin knocked the ball out of Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin's hands forcing a fumble that the...
Panthers Pineiro talks game-winning FG
Eddy Pineiro kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Saints Sunday, 10-7, in the season finale in New Orleans. Eddy Pineiro kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Saints Sunday, 10-7, in the season finale in New Orleans. Davidson County...
Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record
The Buccaneers quarterback broke his own record set last season. Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now...
Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter.
Report: TCU RB Kendre Miller Ruled Out of National Championship
The junior has rushed for 1,399 yards this season. TCU running back Kendre Miller will not play in the College Football Playoff national championship against Georgia, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN. The Horned Frogs announced running back Emari Demercado as their starter pregame, during which Miller warmed...
