Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WTVW

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration

The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVW

Bills Beat Patriots in Emotional Homecoming After Hamlin Injury

After an emotionally draining week, it was a day Buffalo fans won’t forget for quite some time. After a week that probably felt longer than most, the Bills returned to their home field on Sunday and delivered a fitting performance to honor their teammate. With news of Damar Hamlin’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WTVW

Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
WTVW

Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record

The Buccaneers quarterback broke his own record set last season. Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now...
TAMPA, FL
WTVW

Aaron Rodgers Vague About Future Following Loss to Lions

The Packers star’s NFL future has again come into question after Green Bay’s season ended on Sunday night. The 2022 season ended in disappointment for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football as the club was eliminated from playoff contention following a 20–16 home loss to the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTVW

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Won’t Play vs. Bengals on Sunday, per Report

The third-year player came back from a torn ACL at midseason. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play on Sunday in preparation for next week’s wild-card playoff game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Dobbins returned in the middle of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTVW

Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency

The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTVW

Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

The 73-year-old won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Patriots and one with the Ravens. After 50 years working as a football coach, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday. During that span, 12 past and present defensive coordinators worked under Pees in the NFL, plus eight...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVW

Lions Troll Packers With Video of Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material

Detroit’s social media team kept receipts this season. The Lions kept receipts this season. After Detroit beat the Packers 20–16 on Sunday night to officially eliminate their NFC North rivals from the playoffs, the Lions’ social media team posted a video compilation of comments by Green Bay players, primarily quarterback Aaron Rodgers, expressing confidence that the Packers would beat Detroit.
DETROIT, MI

