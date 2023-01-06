Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Black Enterprise
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Larry Brown Sports
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
WOWK
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration
The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
WOWK
Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
WOWK
Smith, Irvin are headed NFL playoffs as final NFC Wild Card team
It came down to the final play and the final game of the 2022 regular season. “It” was Geno Smith, Bruce Irvin, and the Seattle Seahawks’ hopes of making the playoffs. Because of Seattle’s overtime win over the LA Rams Sunday afternoon, Sunday night’s NFL regular-season finale between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers had the postseason implications that many predicted it would have.
WOWK
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat. Hurts returned from...
WOWK
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the entire postseason to ponder his future. The four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers won’t be participating in the playoffs. Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph on what might have been the final pass of the future Hall...
WOWK
Michael Strahan Blasts Skip Bayless Without Even Naming Him
The former Super Bowl champion took his Fox Sports colleague to task after the latter’s insensitive tweet following the Damar Hamlin incident. Amid the outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin following the Bills safety’s scary collapse in last Monday’s game against the Bengals, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless garnered widespread scrutiny after posting a tone-deaf tweet in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin’s medical scare. On Sunday, it appears at least one of his Fox colleagues is still upset about Bayless’s words.
WOWK
Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement
The 73-year-old won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Patriots and one with the Ravens. After 50 years working as a football coach, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday. During that span, 12 past and present defensive coordinators worked under Pees in the NFL, plus eight...
WOWK
Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
A porous Cowboys secondary will be carved up by Chris Godwin in their upcoming Wild Card matchup. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
WOWK
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Georgia’s CFP rout draws record-low audience
Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship
WOWK
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4–13 season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health.
Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111
MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left capped an NBA-record performance by the Miami Heat and gave them a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler’s free throw made the Heat 40 for 40 from the foul line,...
