Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWK

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration

The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
WOWK

Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
BUFFALO, NY
WOWK

Smith, Irvin are headed NFL playoffs as final NFC Wild Card team

It came down to the final play and the final game of the 2022 regular season. “It” was Geno Smith, Bruce Irvin, and the Seattle Seahawks’ hopes of making the playoffs. Because of Seattle’s overtime win over the LA Rams Sunday afternoon, Sunday night’s NFL regular-season finale between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers had the postseason implications that many predicted it would have.
WOWK

Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the entire postseason to ponder his future. The four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers won’t be participating in the playoffs. Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph on what might have been the final pass of the future Hall...
WOWK

Michael Strahan Blasts Skip Bayless Without Even Naming Him

The former Super Bowl champion took his Fox Sports colleague to task after the latter’s insensitive tweet following the Damar Hamlin incident. Amid the outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin following the Bills safety’s scary collapse in last Monday’s game against the Bengals, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless garnered widespread scrutiny after posting a tone-deaf tweet in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin’s medical scare. On Sunday, it appears at least one of his Fox colleagues is still upset about Bayless’s words.
WOWK

Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

The 73-year-old won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Patriots and one with the Ravens. After 50 years working as a football coach, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday. During that span, 12 past and present defensive coordinators worked under Pees in the NFL, plus eight...
ATLANTA, GA
WOWK

Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

A porous Cowboys secondary will be carved up by Chris Godwin in their upcoming Wild Card matchup. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
WOWK

Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK

Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says

Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4–13 season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health.
ARIZONA STATE

