Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.
Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road
There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.
Boulder police identify suspect arrested in stabbing at Barnes & Noble
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Bookstore manager stabbed after accusing suspect of stealing candy
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a bookstore employee Thursday afternoon.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Suspects charged with first-degree murder in two separate Adams County cases
The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed first-degree murder charges against two people in two separate Adams County homicide cases from late 2022. On Dec. 22, a 40-year-old man was murdered in an apartment at 11801 Washington Ave. in Northglenn around 11:45 p.m. Responding officers found a woman attempting CPR...
UPDATE: Missing 27-year-old Indigenous man found dead
Denver Police found missing person Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk deceased a week after his disappearance from his home on Dec. 29. His was the first case to utilize the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert. Vigil, 27, part of the Lakota tribe, was last seen alive at 2 p.m. Dec....
Missing man found dead in Denver
DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
Comments / 0