The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
CBS Denver

First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 
