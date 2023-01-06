ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough workers

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy