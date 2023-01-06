Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million
301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole
Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
hellogeorgetown.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs Opening New Location in Georgetown, TX
January 10, 2023 – Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 3303 Williams Drive, next to Wasabi, the new store is projected to be open by March, the company told Hello Georgetown. “Georgetown is a thriving community and we look forward to introducing...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: A cold front is on its way to Central Texas
Warm weather is expected at the beginning of this week, followed by a cold front. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
dailytrib.com
VetRide receives $20,000 donation
The Bertram chapter of WoodmenLife recently donated $20,000 to the VetRide program. The Burnet County Commissioners Court acknowledged the nonprofit life insurance company’s generous act during a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. VetRide offers free transportation services to U.S. military veterans and their families in Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas...
dailytrib.com
Defendants’ brief says plaintiffs have no standing in library lawsuit
A brief filed Monday, Jan. 9, by the defendants in the Little et. al. vs. Llano County et. al. civil lawsuit claims plaintiffs have no standing in the suit, which accuses the county of violating constitutional rights after controversial books were removed from its library system. The brief further states...
1 injured after motorcycle collision in north Austin
First responders said one person was critically injured after a motorcycle collision in north Austin Saturday night.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
