ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million

301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole

Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs Opening New Location in Georgetown, TX

January 10, 2023 – Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 3303 Williams Drive, next to Wasabi, the new store is projected to be open by March, the company told Hello Georgetown. “Georgetown is a thriving community and we look forward to introducing...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

VetRide receives $20,000 donation

The Bertram chapter of WoodmenLife recently donated $20,000 to the VetRide program. The Burnet County Commissioners Court acknowledged the nonprofit life insurance company’s generous act during a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. VetRide offers free transportation services to U.S. military veterans and their families in Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Defendants’ brief says plaintiffs have no standing in library lawsuit

A brief filed Monday, Jan. 9, by the defendants in the Little et. al. vs. Llano County et. al. civil lawsuit claims plaintiffs have no standing in the suit, which accuses the county of violating constitutional rights after controversial books were removed from its library system. The brief further states...
LLANO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy