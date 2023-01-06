Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old, May Be Traveling with Other Missing Teen

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Two Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that two men were stabbed and both appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following, “MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
mocoshow.com
Police Looking For Information Regarding Broken Church Window
Per Takoma Park Police: The Takoma Park Police responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of vandalism. Unknown suspect(s) threw rocks through a stained-glass window. The incident occurred in the overnight hours. According to Fox 5, this incident occurred at the Bright Light Baptist Church....
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container that was left on the porch of a vacant home.
Family identifies man struck by car and left hospitalized, offers reward for information
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for home surveillance video in connection to a hit and run that left an Eastport man fighting for his life.On Dec. 30, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street. The driver is accused of leaving the scene. Investigators are specifically looking for camera footage from residents who live along Chesapeake Avenue between 6th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. that Friday. Family members identified the victim as...
WJLA
FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
mocoshow.com
Man Found Suffering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Rockville Early Tuesday Morning
A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 12:30am on Tuesday morning on the 500 block of Monroe Street in Rockville. According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Per the Rockville City Police Department: This morning at approximately 12:30 a.m....
Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide
Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage container on the porch of a vacant home in West Baltimore. The cause of death has recently been ruled a homicide. According to reports, on Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Holmes Ave for a report […] The post Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide appeared first on 92 Q.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Charged With Armed Drug Trafficking in Prince George’s County
Per the Prince George’s County Police Department: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a Silver Spring man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 29-year-old Raymond Jenkins. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers were patrolling the 4400 block of Wheeler Road. While in the area, officers observed Jenkins slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle and believed that he may have needed medical attention. Officers immediately conducted a welfare check. As officers conducted the welfare check, they could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which prompted a search of the vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
'Bad Teacher' Accused Of Striking Elementary School Student During Class In VA: Police
Authorities say that a teacher at an elementary school in Prince William County has been taken into police custody for allegedly hitting a third grader whose family alerted his employer. Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, has been charged with assault and battery after being busted allegedly s…
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Sentenced Following Scheme Involving Tax Returns Filed With Information Taken From The Trash of Office Building
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the sentencing of Patrick Mpeck, 51, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for felony theft scheme. Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Kemp W. Hammond sentenced Mpeck to five years of incarceration, all suspended, with two years of supervised probation. Mpeck was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Police stop stolen tractor trailer on I-495, take driver into custody in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers pulled over a stolen tractor trailer on Interstate 495 Monday and took the person behind the wheel into custody. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. The tweet said that officers with the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit stopped […]
Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy
Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
