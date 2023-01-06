Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old, May Be Traveling with Other Missing Teen

Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that two men were stabbed and both appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following, “MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO