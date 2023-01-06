ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals William Was 'Seething' With 'Rage' After King Charles' Team 'Planted' Bad Press

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ls0bl_0k5v55mQ00
mega

Prince Harry provided details of an intense phone conversation between him and Prince William in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare .

The Duke of Sussex recalled the moment his “seething” brother reached out to confess their father, King Charles III , and stepmom Queen Consort Camilla ’s team of representatives “planted” stories about William’s wife, Kate Middleton , and their three kids — Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRCUh_0k5v55mQ00
mega

Harry remembered the Prince of Wales’ “upset” tone, as he was “talking too fast” with a flood of emotions , according to a leaked excerpt from the tell-all transcript — which is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday, January 10.

PRINCE HARRY FEELS PRINCE WILLIAM NO LONGER RESEMBLES PRINCESS DIANA, TAKES DIG AT BROTHER'S 'ALARMING' HAIR LOSS

After the phone conversation, which took place in 2019, Harry began to do some digging and discovered one “gung-ho” member of King Charles’ communication team “devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press” for His Majesty and the Queen Consort, despite the positive news coming “at the expense of bad press” for both Prince William and his brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156HhE_0k5v55mQ00
mega

“They’ve done this to me for the last time,” the heir to the throne insisted on the call, as the 40-year-old noted he “wasn’t going to take it anymore.”

Of course, Harry understood the frustration with seeing his family’s name twisted into bad press all too well, and decided to accompany William to confront King Charles about the situation.

“Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were,” the 38-year-old military veteran wrote. “Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it.”

And despite their father’s excuses, Harry remained stern on his stance , admitting the brothers had “proof” King Charles’ staff was to blame for the negative press.

Although the siblings were shut down and gas lit by their father, Harry still felt victorious in his efforts, as it was rare for William to come to him with a problem and seek his assistance to solve it.

KING CHARLES III PLEADED WITH PRINCES HARRY & WILLIAM NOT TO MAKE HIS 'FINAL YEARS A MISERY'

Except Prince Harry’s win might have been too good to be true. “In a blink he shifted all his rage onto me,” the father-of-two detailed of the moments after the duo’s encounter with King Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Jpyc_0k5v55mQ00
mega

William also quickly took his anger out on Harry and began to spew harsh opinions on his younger brother’s marriage to Meghan Markle .

“He was going on and on and I lost the thread. I couldn’t understand and I stopped trying," Harry confessed of the upsetting twist of fate. "I fell silent, waiting for him to subside."

Us Weekly obtained an excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare .

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Queen Elizabeth II Once Grilled Meghan Markle About Her Political Views On Donald Trump

Asking the tough questions! It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know all about Meghan Markle’s political affiliations, grilling the Suits star on her views surrounding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during their first encounter.According to an excerpt obtained from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, the monarch wasted little time in getting to know her then future daughter-in-law, broaching the subject of the controversial political figure during the pair’s initial meeting at the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, England, just ahead of the 2016 election. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS 'PALACE COMMS TEAM' HOUNDED 'SUITS' SCREENWRITERS 'TO CHANGE' MEGHAN MARKLE'S DIALOGUEThough Harry...
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
OK! Magazine

King Charles III Told Prince Harry He 'Could Not Take On' The Media As Press Continued To Hound Meghan Markle

King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife. "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'" MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER ENCOURAGING THEIR DAD NOT TO WATCH 'DISRESPECTFUL' NETFLIX DOCUSERIESHarry went on to lament about how his entire...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry's Claims That His Family Won't Reconcile Are 'Complete And Unadulterated Nonsense,' Palace Sources Say

Despite Prince Harry’s shocking allegations that his father, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William, had “no willingness to reconcile” amid their ongoing tensions, it seems sources close to Buckingham Palace are firing back, denouncing the Spare author’s claims as “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”Citing the King’s open invitation for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to spend Christmas with the royals even after hearing pair’s harsh claims in their recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, one insider dismissed Harry’s reconciliation comments as being “outrageous.”“It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

181K+
Followers
6K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy