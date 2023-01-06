Prince Harry Reveals William Was 'Seething' With 'Rage' After King Charles' Team 'Planted' Bad Press

mega

Prince Harry provided details of an intense phone conversation between him and Prince William in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare .

The Duke of Sussex recalled the moment his “seething” brother reached out to confess their father, King Charles III , and stepmom Queen Consort Camilla ’s team of representatives “planted” stories about William’s wife, Kate Middleton , and their three kids — Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis .

Harry remembered the Prince of Wales’ “upset” tone, as he was “talking too fast” with a flood of emotions , according to a leaked excerpt from the tell-all transcript — which is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday, January 10.

After the phone conversation, which took place in 2019, Harry began to do some digging and discovered one “gung-ho” member of King Charles’ communication team “devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press” for His Majesty and the Queen Consort, despite the positive news coming “at the expense of bad press” for both Prince William and his brother.

“They’ve done this to me for the last time,” the heir to the throne insisted on the call, as the 40-year-old noted he “wasn’t going to take it anymore.”

Of course, Harry understood the frustration with seeing his family’s name twisted into bad press all too well, and decided to accompany William to confront King Charles about the situation.

“Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were,” the 38-year-old military veteran wrote. “Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it.”

And despite their father’s excuses, Harry remained stern on his stance , admitting the brothers had “proof” King Charles’ staff was to blame for the negative press.

Although the siblings were shut down and gas lit by their father, Harry still felt victorious in his efforts, as it was rare for William to come to him with a problem and seek his assistance to solve it.

Except Prince Harry’s win might have been too good to be true. “In a blink he shifted all his rage onto me,” the father-of-two detailed of the moments after the duo’s encounter with King Charles.

William also quickly took his anger out on Harry and began to spew harsh opinions on his younger brother’s marriage to Meghan Markle .

“He was going on and on and I lost the thread. I couldn’t understand and I stopped trying," Harry confessed of the upsetting twist of fate. "I fell silent, waiting for him to subside."

Us Weekly obtained an excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare .