Is Vaseline in Fashion? JW Anderson’s Instagram Account Teases Potential Collab

By Claire Sullivan
 4 days ago

Jonathan Anderson, the creative director for JW Anderson and Loewe, has a knack for surrealist, mind-bending fashion design. The Loewe Anthurium dress that Zendaya sported last fall nearly broke the internet, and let’s not forget the label’s stilettos with a cracked egg at the base of the heel. What’s next for the boundary-pushing designer’s JW Anderson line? A hint may have dropped today on Instagram.

This morning, the JW Anderson Instagram account was completely scrubbed, save two posts: One of a spinning loading sign, and another of a bare chested man scooping up Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly . (We’re scratching our heads, too.) Commenters are in two camps, with some brushing it off as a hack and others eager for a new — potentially slippery — new launch. Brands commonly scrub their accounts before groundbreaking launches, so we’re with the non-hacker hopefuls in the comment section.

Vaseline is on the rise thanks to the viral slugging trend — the brand’s market size is predicted to transcend $651 million by 2027 — so could this be a collaboration between two veritable icons, JW Anderson and Vaseline? Jonathan Anderson has a fragrance line and a candle line, but petroleum jelly might be pushing it.

While the Instagram post may not lead to a JW Anderson x Vaseline collaboration, you can’t deny the irony that it took Vaseline about 163 years to go viral with the slugging beauty trend. And now? Vaseline has officially gone from a lowly medicine cabinet mainstay to a designer muse. Whether or not a collaboration is on the table, Vaseline is undoubtedly a skin care superstar, with dermatologists, editors, and aestheticians singing its praises for healing cracked heels, caring for cuticles, and protecting lips from chapping.

Vaseline’s key ingredient is petroleum jelly, which is an occlusive ingredient that creates a barrier on your skin to keep moisture locked in. This has myriad benefits: Marathon runners love it for preventing chafing and beauty gurus use it slug overnight for glowing skin when they wake up. Vaseline and similar petroleum jelly products are also helpful for healing wounds and reducing redness and swelling in the affected area, according to a 2013 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology .

While we hit refresh on our feeds to learn more, consider this your sign to stock up on Vaseline during dry skin season.

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxqHW_0k5v528F00

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original $7 Buy Now AT AMAZON

