ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment

(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Papillion man sentenced to prison after over 600 animals found in his home

(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man who was found to have hundreds of animals in his home is sentenced to prison time. The Nebraska Humane Society says in December 2021, their investigators served a court-authorized search warrant at a Papillion home in response to an investigation on 57 year old Edward Luben for Animal Cruelty and Animal Neglect. The Humane Society says during a search of the home, they recovered 652 living and deceased animals including exotic birds, reptiles, and other domestic animals. NHS says many of the animals were severely neglected and being kept in deplorable conditions.
PAPILLION, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

OMAHA — An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
OTOE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy