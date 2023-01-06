(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man who was found to have hundreds of animals in his home is sentenced to prison time. The Nebraska Humane Society says in December 2021, their investigators served a court-authorized search warrant at a Papillion home in response to an investigation on 57 year old Edward Luben for Animal Cruelty and Animal Neglect. The Humane Society says during a search of the home, they recovered 652 living and deceased animals including exotic birds, reptiles, and other domestic animals. NHS says many of the animals were severely neglected and being kept in deplorable conditions.

PAPILLION, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO