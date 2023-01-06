Read full article on original website
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening
Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.
One hospitalized after early Tuesday Omaha shooting
Omaha Police say one person is in the hospital after being shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near 43rd and Grant.
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports Eight Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Report shows a busy week of activity. A Council Bluffs man was arrested at Pottawattamie County Corrections with a bond set at $10,000. 30-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck faces a Failure To Appear Charge on an original charge of Burglary 3rd. 21-year-old Bryan Keith Jones,...
Nebraska City teacher bullied, abused special needs student, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska City teacher has been accused of bullying and abusing a student with special needs, court documents allege. Melissa Valenta, 50, a life skills teacher at Nebraska City High School, is being charged with felony child abuse. The student suffers from several medical and...
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month. “It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
Omaha Police stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association after FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit. It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month. The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members. The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under...
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
Papillion man sentenced to prison after over 600 animals found in his home
(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man who was found to have hundreds of animals in his home is sentenced to prison time. The Nebraska Humane Society says in December 2021, their investigators served a court-authorized search warrant at a Papillion home in response to an investigation on 57 year old Edward Luben for Animal Cruelty and Animal Neglect. The Humane Society says during a search of the home, they recovered 652 living and deceased animals including exotic birds, reptiles, and other domestic animals. NHS says many of the animals were severely neglected and being kept in deplorable conditions.
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges
OMAHA — An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
