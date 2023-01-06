ST. LOUIS — As our Show Me team showcases ways of finding inner wellness in the New Year, we also want to share self-care ways of outer wellness, too. Avivah Wax Spa is a waxing spa that offers full body waxing, eyebrow tinting, eyelash tinting and lash lifts. Monday morning, owner Marina Claunch joined Mary in studio to share the benefits of waxing. Claunch explains waxing helps to lessen body hair with repeated treatments, causing slow minimal regrowth. She also shared how eyebrows shape and frame the face, and tinting can drastically improve visibility of light-colored eyebrows such as blonde or strawberry blonde eyebrows. Claunch provided an example of a typical tinting appointment. She shares eyebrow tinting takes about 15 minutes with results lasting 1-2 weeks.

CLAYTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO