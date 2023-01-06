Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
saucemagazine.com
9 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month
Bathed in golden light, the luxurious dining room at Wright’s Tavern is a welcoming sight. Party vibes abound while servers bustle about wearing jackets and ties, providing friendly service with a touch of formality. Start with the Martini and the Car, a cross between a martini with a twist and a dirty martini. It combines two kinds of vermouth, orange bitters and Ford’s gin. Served with three huge, green olives (pro tip: request the blue cheese-stuffed olives if you’re a fan) and a sidecar of extra cocktail to top off your tipple, the fun never ends. Nothing pairs with the martini better than the thick, golden Tavern onion rings.
stlpublicradio.org
The St. Louis chefs turning big ideas into bite-size pop-ups
Outside the bustle of a full-service restaurant, St. Louis chefs like MJ Stewart and Brandon Panosh have embraced the “pop-up” concept, a smaller-scale offering focused around a particular dish, cuisine or atmosphere. For Stewart, who works as an expeditor at Bowood by Niche, a passion for pastry led...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
KSDK
Throw Away The Stress at Hatchet Haus Axe Throwing
ST. LOUIS — Hatchet Haus is a unique amusement facility that offers an unrivaled experience in the thrilling sport of axe throwing while allowing guests to also kick back relax and enjoy food, drinks, darts, and so much more!. The idea for the business came about after Rhonda and...
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: Jim Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After having a hard time losing weight, John Hacking sought help from nationally renowned weight loss and transformation coach Charles D'Angelo. Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles!. Hacking and D'Angelo stopped by the studio to discuss his successful weight loss journey. "I think that...
KSDK
New empowerment center opens in north St. Louis City to attain business growth, community development
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new center in north St. Louis City Monday morning. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center is meant to reinvest in the area, while supporting business owners at the same time. It's in in the annex at Sumner High...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate
Nations Network is a residential real estate team that sells all over the St. Louis area. This year they are looking to add talent to their team.
KSDK
Reach your New Year fitness goals at Barre3 St. Louis
Move and groove into a healthier 2023 at Barre3 St. Louis. The Des Peres studio offers a total body, balanced workout geared for any body shape and fitness level.
KSDK
Local therapist chimes in on 'Dry January'
ST. LOUIS — As you consider 'Dry January', or maybe even are struggling with the concept into the second week of the New Year, it is important to show yourself grace. Monday morning, Director of Therapist Experiences at Terrace House: A Modern Counseling Space, Kathryn Beskrowni, joined Mary in studio to share not only the benefits of sobriety, but advice to gracefully get through the first month of 2023.
KSDK
Self Care in the New Year: Avivah Wax Spa shares benefits of waxing and tinting
ST. LOUIS — As our Show Me team showcases ways of finding inner wellness in the New Year, we also want to share self-care ways of outer wellness, too. Avivah Wax Spa is a waxing spa that offers full body waxing, eyebrow tinting, eyelash tinting and lash lifts. Monday morning, owner Marina Claunch joined Mary in studio to share the benefits of waxing. Claunch explains waxing helps to lessen body hair with repeated treatments, causing slow minimal regrowth. She also shared how eyebrows shape and frame the face, and tinting can drastically improve visibility of light-colored eyebrows such as blonde or strawberry blonde eyebrows. Claunch provided an example of a typical tinting appointment. She shares eyebrow tinting takes about 15 minutes with results lasting 1-2 weeks.
stlmag.com
Kemoll’s Chop House closes at Westport Plaza
One of the oldest family-owned and -operated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis has quietly closed its doors. Kemoll’s Chop House (323 Westport Plaza) shut down following service on New Year’s Eve. Doug Cusumano, brother of owner Mark Cusumano, confirmed the news. SLM has also reached out to Mark for further comment.
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
KSDK
Electric scooters, bikes could make a comeback to downtown St. Louis
Scooter and bike programs are helping people get around other large cities across the country. There were more than 2.5 million rides before the ban.
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum Is For Sale [PHOTOS]
City Museum founder Bob Cassilly’s personal loft has hit the St. Louis real estate market. The mad genius passed in 2011 and we've been missing his magic ever since. The City Museum opened in 1997 and immediately became a top destination for both tourists and locals. The 10-story downtown building is an indescribable combination of playground, sculpture and interactive art. The first few floors are the heart of the City Museum, but what’s been crafted above might be even more interesting.
Introducing 5 Top: Dumplings To Love
Our weekly roundup of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
Comments / 0