ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brendan Hanson-Kelly, Television Executive, Dies at 54

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357xwZ_0k5v4P8g00

Brendan Hanson-Kelly , a longtime television executive who worked for New Line Cinema , Relativity Media and others, died Dec. 18 of appendix cancer in New York City. He was 54.

Hanson-Kelly’s 30-plus year career in the entertainment Industry spanned executive positions across multiple companies. He began at New Line Cinema in 1994, eventually rising to the position of executive vicepresident of business affairs, where he created a rights management system that was implemented at each subsequent studio he worked at. He moved on to Relativity Media in 2010, serving as senior vice president, television business administration and was most recently with STX, joining in 2019 as executive vice president, digital and television distribution. He formerly served on the board of directors of Newfest and was a member of the Edgewood Club of Tivoli at the time of his death.

Hanson-Kelly was born July 18, 1968, to Henry and Elizabeth Kelly, the youngest child in an Irish-American family with five older siblings. In his teens, he was dove competitively on a national level, including at the 1988 U.S. Olympic Trials. He attended Stanford University on a diving scholarship before beginning his career in the television industry..

He is survived by his husband Conrad; brothers and sisters Henry, Eleanor, Raymond, Timothy, Mary Agnes; nieces and nephews Stephanie, Timothy, Samantha, Alexander, Grace, James and Matthew, great niece Scarlett and numerous cousins.

Memorial donations in Hanson-Kelly’s name can be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York or the Trevor Project. A memorial celebration of his life will be planned for mid-January.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 212

RoccoBKNY
4d ago

“Safe and effective!” “Wildfire Cancer” is really taking out a lot of people lately I wonder what could be causing it??…maybe it’s climate change?? Guess we’ll never know!!

Reply(23)
67
LoveaHusky
4d ago

Appendix cancer? For serials? Not in all my life have I heard of such nonsense. Colon, yes, appendix, ughhh no.

Reply(24)
42
Joe Smith
4d ago

“Survived by his husband”….America has really plummeted into a downward spiral headed towards an inescapable abyss. Heaven help us….

Reply(2)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Director, Dies at 59

Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, producer and writer who began her career working under Roger Corman, died Dec. 24, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C. following a battle with cancer. She was 59 years old. Before emerging as director in the 1990s, Cyran established herself as a screenwriter, with credits on films such as 1990’s “Slumber Party Massacre III” and “A Cry in the Wild,” the 1990 adaptation of Gary Paulsen’s novel “Hatchet.” She made her feature film directorial debut with the 1993 sequel “White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.,...
Variety

Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81

Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Chris Ledesma, ‘The Simpsons’ Music Editor, Dies at 64

Chris Ledesma, a longtime music editor on “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64. News of Ledesma’s death was announced on Sunday night after “The Simpsons” aired. A post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton. Ledesma had been with the show since its first season in 1989. He worked on over 700 episodes and 30 seasons until he left the series in 2022. Ledesma discovered music at a young age. By the age...
Variety

James D. Brubaker, Producer on ‘The Right Stuff,’ Rocky Movies, Dies at 85

James D. Brubaker, who started out as a driver for John Wayne movies and went on to amass producing credits on high-profile titles including “The Right Stuff,” “Cobra” and “Rocky IV,” died Jan. 3 in Beverly Hills, Calif. after a series of strokes. He was 85. Brubaker produced three movies with Eddie Murphy: “The Nutty Professor,” “The Klumps” and “Life,” in which he had a cameo appearance as the judge. Jim Carrey starred in two movies he produced, “Liar, Liar” and “Bruce Almighty.” His other production credits include “A Walk in the Clouds,” “Dragonfly” with Kevin Costner and “Gia” with Angelina...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. “We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
11Alive

Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
ATLANTA, GA
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
TheDailyBeast

Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40

Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy