Two months after Democrats suffered historic losses across the state, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz resigned Monday. “After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a lengthy letter. “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected.”

