Celeb Couples That No One Remembers Even Though They They Got Engaged

Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005. "We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the 38-year-old told Michael Strahan during an interview for Good Morning America. In Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, which...

