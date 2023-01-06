Is damp or dry January right for you?

If the new year brings a new outlook on your relationship with alcohol, you're not alone.

Experts said many people drink more during the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests limiting intake to two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women.

And the CDC said you can also reduce consumption by eating before drinking alcohol. Drinking water between cocktails or having a seltzer or soda instead, as well as getting some support from friends and family by telling them about your plan to cut back.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .