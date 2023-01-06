Read full article on original website
Related
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round?
How VAR is being used in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup third round.
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup quarter-finals?
Here's how much VAR will be used for the remainder of the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Fulham in the Premier League.
Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Betis - Supercopa de Espana
Predicting the Barcelona starting XI that Xavi could pick to face Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
How to watch the Carabao Cup semi final draw
How to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw, which will be made on Wednesday night.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Charlton - Carabao Cup
Man Utd's predicted lineup to face Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Man City predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Liverpool's stance on Teun Koopmeiners transfer
Liverpool's stance on signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, after he spoke out on a potential move to Anfield.
Wrexham: The top players behind their 2022/23 FA Cup run
A look at some of the key players behind Wrexham's 2022/23 FA Cup run
When did Man Utd last win the League Cup?
Manchester United have a great chance of winning the League Cup this season, but when was the last time they lifted the trophy?
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
The top Premier League moments of the month - December 2022
The top Premier League moments of December 2022.
Why was Wolves' goal against Liverpool disallowed?
Why Toti Gomes' late 'goal' for Wolves was disallowed against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.
PSG vs Angers - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing PSG vs Angers in Ligue 1, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Chelsea reignite interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia
Chelsea are readying a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January, 90min understands.
Pep Guardiola press conference: Kalvin Phillips fitness; Carabao Cup; players adapting to Man City style
All the key points from Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference ahead of Southampton vs Man City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Atletico 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Barca go three points clear
It was a good night for Barcelona as they opened up a gap at the top of the La Liga table.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0