HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Jail in Houlton just recently scored perfect marks on the biennial inspection. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. The Aroostook County Jail has scored 100 percent on its biennial inspection. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says this accomplishment is quite a feat, especially considering the jail has been around since 1889.
