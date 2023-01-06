ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Jail in Houlton just recently scored perfect marks on the biennial inspection. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. The Aroostook County Jail has scored 100 percent on its biennial inspection. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says this accomplishment is quite a feat, especially considering the jail has been around since 1889.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the doors locked, the lights off, and signs on the door stating “We are Closed Indefinitely”, the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center seems to have checked out. The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center closed it’s doors indefinitely and allegedly without...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Brewer, ME
