Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Put On 20 Pounds For His Role As Rip
Cole Hauser was no stranger to action or preparing physically for roles before "Yellowstone." The actor had carved out a filmography highlighted by action romps like "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Paparazzi," and "Tears of the Sun" before he saddled up for Taylor Sheridan's Western (via IMDb). Even fans who had...
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Had The Jitters When Meeting Kevin Costner For The First Time
"Yellowstone" is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and there have been some big changes among the Dutton household. One of the most significant change-ups is that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now governor of Montana. While this certainly gives him more power, it also leaves him vulnerable to attacks. Fortunately, he has some help in the form of his new assistant, Clara (Lilli Kay). Once John took control, he fired everyone who had worked under the previous regime except for Clara, who's given him plenty of advice on how to lead in this new position.
Even The 1923 Cast Is Confused By The Relations In The Yellowstone Universe
Ever since "Yellowstone" – the neo-Western drama series about the ranch-owning Dutton family, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson — premiered on Paramount Network in June of 2018, it has only garnered more and more popularity. Now in the midst of its fifth season, the second half of the series is set to premiere sometime in 2023 (the first half began airing in November 2022). But, there is plenty of other "Yellowstone" content to consume while the series is on hiatus because, seeing as the show is so popular, it has already spawned multiple spin-offs.
Kelsey Asbille Shares A Whole Tranche Of BTS Images From The Yellowstone Midseason Finale
Some may think that raising cattle and maintaining a ranch would be a simple life full of hard work with a satisfying payoff. Toiling the land, getting up when the sun rises and going to bed when it sets, taking care of animals — sounds pretty idyllic, no? Turns out, that isn't necessarily the case, at least when it comes to the mega smash hit television series "Yellowstone." Having just finished a mid-season finale, "Yellowstone" shows that a simple ranch can be anything but.
Taylor Sheridan Already Has Plans For Yellowstone's Ending
It seems that every day, more and more people learn that "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular series on TV. The neo-Western secretly entered the scene in 2018, enlisting legendary actor Kevin Costner to lead the Dutton family into the frontier. The show revolves around the family as they deal with inter-family drama and their never-ending task of defending their land.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Rick Grimes' Entire Walking Dead Backstory Explained
Up until the early episodes of the ninth season of AMC's "The Walking Dead," Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is our POV character that gives viewers a perspective of the zombie apocalypse. The series kicks off with "Days Gone Bye," when Rick awakens from a coma to discover that he's alone in the hospital and has quite literally slept through the end of the world. So, we discover this new, terrifying reality through his eyes.
Why Dee Bradley Baker's Favorite Bad Batch Character Changed During Season 2 - Exclusive
Prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker has starred in several "Star Wars" animated projects throughout the years, using his vocal skills to create characters including Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Admiral Trench, Ephraim Bridger, and various clone troopers in series such as "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." But there was a special group of five experimental clones that he voiced in the final season of "The Clone Wars" that Baker grew attached to dubbed "the Bad Batch," and luckily for the voice star, they got their own spin-off series in 2021.
Eight Is Enough's Adam Rich Dies At 54
Adam Rich, best remembered as Nicholas Bradford in the ABC sitcom "Eight is Enough," has died. TMZ confirms that the actor died in his Los Angeles home on January 7 2023. The outlet notes that his family has not revealed the actor's cause of death, though law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Rich was 54.
NCIS Fans Were Pleasantly Surprised By The Historic 3-Way Crossover Event
The highly-anticipated "NCIS" three-way crossover event has finally aired, and it's one for the books. Featuring characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," each installment was a wild ride from start to finish. It all kicks off with everyone assembling to celebrate the retirement of FLETC professor Dale Harding (Robert Picardo), whose shocking death puts an abrupt halt on the festivities. L.A. agents Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) initially rule out any foul play, but after Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Boone (Noah Mills), Parker (Gary Cole), Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) descend on the crime scene, missing evidence and a faulty timeline get them digging deeper into the professor's life.
Who Plays Paula Hill On Blue Bloods?
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running CBS crime drama series about a Catholic, Irish-American family in New York City that has spent generations in law enforcement. The show centers around the Reagan clan, whose patriarch, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Commissioner. Two of his sons are also in the NYPD, while his daughter works as a district attorney. Dozens of other family members and supporting characters weave in and out of their lives.
Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman Recalls 'Freaking Out' Her First Day On Set
With the first half of its fifth season wrapping up in January 2023, "Yellowstone" is one of few scripted shows with the distinction of landing on the list of 2022's top telecasts (via Variety). The show's formula for success in the streaming era has been its ability to tap into a genre that not many shows tackle anymore — the Western. Infusing it with some romance and soapiness, Taylor Sheridan's drama is truly an addictive treat, especially for those appreciative of the cowboy lifestyle.
Who Played Detective Kate Lansing On Blue Bloods?
Detective Kate Lansing had a short but very significant run on "Blue Bloods," appearing in just five episodes in Season 3 as a replacement for Detective Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito). Lansing takes over for Curatola as the partner of NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) before moving over to the Internal Affairs department. She makes her first appearance in Season 3, Episode 7, "Nightmares," when Curatola takes a leave of absence. Lansing is instrumental in helping Danny learn that it's Captain Derek Elwood (Nestor Serrano) who is framing him in an attempt to get him removed from the force.
Daryl Dixon Questions We Need Answers To In His Walking Dead Spinoff
The comic book and TV show versions of "The Walking Dead” diverge significantly from one another, but perhaps one of the most glaring differences is the inclusion of Daryl Dixon in the show, a character who isn't in the comics. Fortunately, our crossbow-wielding hero gets enough screen time that it's hard to feel as though he's underrepresented in the franchise, even without any comic appearances to his name. That's about to increase with "Daryl Dixon," a France-set spinoff series that promises to follow him on a solo adventure into the still mostly unexplored wider world of the zombie apocalypse.
The Adorable Cameo Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Made In The Big Bang Theory
When Season 12 of Chuck Lorre's "The Big Bang Theory" premiered in 2018, it was a bittersweet time for audiences. In just a few months, the story of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of these beloved characters would come to an end. Well, almost.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Logan Lerman Told Chris Hemsworth He Was A Stuntman For Extraction 2 When They Stayed At The Same Hotel
Like any star of an action series, Logan Lerman has to work out a lot for his role in "Hunters." On the Amazon Prime series, Lerman plays the math whiz Jonah Heidelbaum, who must be up for any combination of action and adventure. Otherwise, the Fourth Reich might take over America. According to Lerman, this all translates into many hours spent at the gym.
