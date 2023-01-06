ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Harry Bray, Jr. Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer from the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine area check off of Cherry Quay Road when the officer observed a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area. The officer found a female victim on the ground near the vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Later in the evening, Bray was taken into custody, without incident, in Manchester.

Bray is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

nj is getting more dangerous. Not too many are reporting the stuff thats going on. Why? Don't people have a right to know that their car might be stolen, their house broken into or chased by a guy with a machete etc etc. This is what happens in blue states. The guv is bringing in people and letting people out of jail. What should we expect!! Then he puts restrictions on how we Can't protect ourselves.

Daily Voice

