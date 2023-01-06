ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

It’s Official! Buc-ee’s First Louisiana Location Has Been Confirmed

After rumors floated late last week about Louisiana getting its first Buc-ee's location, the deal was officially confirmed on Monday. According to KNOE, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, along with the Ruston City Council, announced that the mega travel center would be building its first-ever Lousiana location in Ruston. The announcement...
RUSTON, LA
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
LOUISIANA STATE
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions

Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
LA Girl Scouts Launch 2023 Season With Debut Of New Cookie!

The Girl Scouts have been selling delicious cookies since 1917 to help finance troop activities for your ladies across the country. Since then, America has had a love affair with classic favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Lemonades/Lemon-Ups, and Do-si-dos, just to name a few. This year...
LOUISIANA STATE
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under

Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner

Lottery fever is raging across Louisiana and the rest of the nation this morning. The lure of easy money has been slowly building into the nation's consciousness over the past few weeks as both multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have seen their top cash prizes grow. The Powerball...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Created Diet Revealed to be Among Best in the Country

People who live in Louisiana know a lot about food. Unfortunately, our traditional Louisiana diet usually gets us into a bit of trouble with our healthcare providers because we also tend to be overweight from overeating all of this homemade deliciousness. But there is hope for those that love good food and still want to lose weight.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

