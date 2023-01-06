Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
msn.com
‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim
Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again...
msn.com
Prince Harry Confesses to Anderson Cooper He Believed Diana Was Secretly Alive for “Years”
During his explosive interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry revealed that he held out hope for "years" that his mother, Princess Diana, was secretly alive. The admission is heartbreaking, especially for people online who just want to give the poor guy a giant hug. Prince Harry got candid during the...
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
msn.com
‘I’ll Never Drink Like That Again’: Renowned Actress Kathleen Turner Dives Deep on History With Booze
In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, Golden Globe-winning actress Kathleen Turner (“Body Heat”) discussed a number of topics, including her career, health, relationship with Michael Douglas and her history with booze. Turner, who won two Golden Globe Awards in the 1980s and has been nominated for...
msn.com
Deborah Norville repeatedly kicked a man on live TV before realising he had a prosthetic leg
Deborah Norville repeatedly kicked a man on live TV before realising he had a prosthetic leg. The 64-year-old journalist was hosting 'The Today Show' when she had to interview an "amateur" so explained to him that she would tap him with her foot when it was time to finish what he was saying for the sake of television timing, but ended up "beating the pie" out of him when she got no response.
msn.com
Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time
Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
msn.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Reveal Hosting News & Big New Tournament
Jeopardy! producers have shed some light on the show’s upcoming schedule, including when co-host Mayim Bialik is expected back and a new tournament. Speaking on Monday’s (January 9) edition of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Foss said, “We know there’s been a lot of discussion around our hosting schedule. We want to let you know when you can watch Mayim, [and] when you can watch Ken [Jennings] in the coming months.”
msn.com
Luke Grimes Broke His Silence Amid Upsetting 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode News
Yellowstone season 5 just aired its midseason finale and it left fans eagerly waiting for more episodes. While it will be a while before folks can catch up with the Dutton family, Luke Grimes joined the conversation about the show's latest installment. Amid the news that the Paramount Network series...
msn.com
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocks with Scientology joke about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocked the crowd with a Scientology comment about Tom Cruise. The comedian addressed the fact that, in 2022, Cruise returned the Golden Globe trophies he won in the past amid a boycott of the awards’ organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The controversy...
Comments / 0