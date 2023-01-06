Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning in the 7100 block of Woodland Ave. Officers responded at approximately 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in progress in the 7100 block of Woodland Ave., acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. On arrival, officers met with one of the victims, who said that he was getting additional items from the work van when two black males wearing black ski masks approached him. Prior to taking various items, one suspect brandished a firearm from his waistband while uttering the words “don’t be stupid.” According to the victim, there were two additional suspects in the vehicle, which then fled making a left onto Ethan Allen Ave.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO