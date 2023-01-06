Read full article on original website
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital
At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say. The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police. The victims all sustained non life-threatening...
UPDATED: Three Men Stabbed at McDonald’s in Downtown Silver Spring
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police now say that there are three stabbing victims. WUSA9 reports that a third victim returned to the restaurant after police arrived and told officers he had been stabbed. Original Story:. Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect after two men were stabbed Tuesday morning at...
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, MD – Two teens have been arrested and charged after setting up a meeting with a victim trying to sell his motorcycle on social media with the intent to steal the motorcycle. According to police, on Thursday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that had just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform. “One of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Martir Ismar Mejia of The post Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Investigation underway after man injured from being shot multiple times in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Rockville City Police Department are asking for the public's help after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police officers responded to Monroe Street, in between East Argyle Street and Mount Vernon Place, and just minutes...
Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday. The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning in the 7100 block of Woodland Ave. Officers responded at approximately 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in progress in the 7100 block of Woodland Ave., acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. On arrival, officers met with one of the victims, who said that he was getting additional items from the work van when two black males wearing black ski masks approached him. Prior to taking various items, one suspect brandished a firearm from his waistband while uttering the words “don’t be stupid.” According to the victim, there were two additional suspects in the vehicle, which then fled making a left onto Ethan Allen Ave.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
Fairfax County police said the ages of the men ranged from 26 to 52. Combined, they face 49 felony charges.
Woman Escapes Barricade Situation In Fairfax County, One Man In Custody, Police Say
No injuries were reported after a Virginia man barricaded himself inside a Fairfax County residence on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly after abducting a woman. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to the 4400 block of Island Place…
Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times
SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Police Investigating Vandalism of Takoma Park Church
Takoma Park Police are investigating vandalism that occurred over the weekend at the Bright Light Baptist Church in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Ave. Officers responded to a report of vandalism Sunday in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Ave., acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Unknown suspect(s) threw rocks through a stained-glass window sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Teenager injured after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
