ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Democrats' threat against democracy

Democrats have been dining out on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for the last two years. But as time goes by and they reveal themselves as increasingly obsessive and power-hungry, they have to overreach further and further for their material. And their newest talking point has to be heard to be believed.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
msn.com

EXPOSED: Trump’s Secret Bedminster Meetings With a Chinese Fraudster

Slide 1 of 41: Since leaving the White House back in January 2021, Donald Trump has made his Bedminister estate in New Jersey his summer retreat, and he continues to hold meetings and rallies at the golf club. But what do we know about his residence in the Garden State? Click or scroll on to see inside this golf club and luxury mansion and discover its secrets, from Secret Service scandals and sensitive documents to the con man who infiltrated Trump's inner circle...
msn.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
msn.com

Biden's abuse of power at the border

Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy